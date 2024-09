"Ongoing underground drilling at Selebi North totaling approximately 20,000 metres has been completed, in addition to the approximately 30,000 metres reflected in the initial mineral resource estimate. Infill drilling is designed to upgrade classification in the mineral resource estimate from Inferred into Indicated, which is required for future Pre-Feasibility Studies. We are also preparing to move underground and start the process of infill drilling to upgrade the classification of the Selebi Main resources and expand on the deposit. With this data and potential future underground infrastructure development, we are better positioned to effectively evaluate additional upside potential between the known Selebi North and Selebi Main deposits."-

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 5, 2024) - Premium Nickel Resources Ltd. (TSXV: PNRL) ("PNRL" or the "Company") announces additional high-grade assay results for a further six holes from drilling at its past-producing nickel-copper-cobalt sulphide ("Ni-Cu-Co") Selebi North underground ("SNUG") mine in Botswana.

Highlights include:

SNUG-24-106 (South Limb): infill drilling targeting re-classification of Inferred to Indicated Resources)

26.35 metres of 4.31% CuEq or 2.09% NiEq (1.09% Cu, 1.56% Ni, 0.08% Co)

incl. 16.10 metres of 5.87% CuEq or 2.84% NiEq (1.54% Cu, 2.10% Ni, 0.11% Co)

SNUG-24-107 (South Limb): infill drilling targeting re-classification of Inferred to Indicated Resources)

8.40 metres of 7.04% CuEq or 3.41% NiEq (2.64% Cu, 2.13% Ni, 0.11% Co)

SNUG-24-096-W1 (South Limb and N2): intersected significant mineralization 100 metres down plunge of 2024 initial mineral resource estimate ("MRE"). Borehole electromagnetic ("BHEM") results pending

SNUG-24-146 (South Limb): infill drilling targeting re-classification of Inferred to Indicated Resources)

This is the first set of assays not included in the MRE for the Selebi Mines in Botswana (see news released issued on August 8, 2024, titled: Premium Nickel Resources Ltd. Announces Its Initial Mineral Resource Estimate of 27.7 MT for the Selebi Mines in Botswana). Details of the assay results are shown below along with accompanying visuals (Figure 1, Figure 2 and Figure 3). Drill core photos for all highlighted holes released to date, including the holes reported herein, are accessible by Clicking Here and can also be found on the Company's website at www.premiumnickel.com.

Keith Morrison, CEO of PNRL, commented: "When we acquired these permitted projects in January 2022, our strategy was to recharacterize the remaining resources, achieve NI 43-101 compliance and advance to a Pre-Feasability Study as part of an accelerated path to production. This release highlights the successful exploration strategy that has further extended the mineralization at Selebi North beyond the MRE. We work from known mineralization and use BHEM to image mineralization down plunge. BHEM data in SNUG-24-096-W1, when available, is expected to provide direct evidence of the up-side potential at depth and any change in the fold morphology. Our strategy prioritizes time and cost efficiencies beginning with data compilation, geological analysis and economic studies to meet our goal of production by late 2027.

Ongoing underground drilling at Selebi North totaling approximately 20,000 metres has been completed, in addition to the approximately 30,000 metres reflected in the initial mineral resource estimate. Infill drilling is designed to upgrade classification in the mineral resource estimate from Inferred into Indicated which is required for future Pre-Feasibility Studies. We are also preparing to move underground and start the process of infill drilling to upgrade the classification of the Selebi Main Resources and expand on the deposit. With this data and potential future underground infrastructure development, we are better positioned to effectively evaluate additional upside potential between the known Selebi North and Selebi Main deposits."

Assay results are provided below in Table 1 for SNUG-24-106, 107, 109, 110, 113 and 115; hole collar details are provided in Table 2.

True width of mineralization was estimated using the wireframe as part of the MRE (see news release August 8, 2024). Figures 1 through 3 show the location of the holes relative to the MRE and underground infrastructure.

Table 1: Assay Results Selebi North Deposit

Hole-ID From

(m) To

(m) 1Length

(m) 2Est. True Thickness

(m) Cu

(%) Ni

(%) 3Co

(%) Limb 4,6CuEq

(%) 5,6NiEq

(%) SNUG-24-106 515.70 542.05 26.35 15 1.09 1.56 0.08 South 4.31 2.09 incl. 525.95 542.05 16.10 11 1.54 2.10 0.11 South 5.87 2.84 SNUG-24-107 521.20 529.60 8.40 5 2.64 2.13 0.11 South 7.04 3.41 SNUG-24-109 383.75 391.90 8.15 5 1.21 0.80 0.04 N2 2.87 1.39 SNUG-24-110 547.40 566.40 19.00 6 0.76 1.39 0.07 N2 3.63 1.76 incl. 550.15 560.65 10.50 3.5 1.10 1.55 0.08 N2 4.29 2.08 SNUG-24-110 588.05 604.60 16.55 9 0.64 0.67 0.04 N2 2.03 0.98 incl. 592.05 600.25 8.20 4.5 0.46 0.89 0.05 N2 2.31 1.12 SNUG-24-113 577.40 597.60 20.20 11.5 1.15 1.03 0.05 South 3.28 1.59 incl. 577.40 587.80 10.40 6 1.71 1.31 0.07 South 4.42 2.14 SNUG-24-115 478.40 494.10 15.70 14 1.19 0.67 0.03 South 2.58 1.25 incl. 478.40 486.10 7.70 7 1.51 0.73 0.03 South 3.02 1.47

1Length refers to drillhole length.

2True thickness is estimated using the MRE wireframe.

3Co is not included in the current MRE as cobalt analyses are not consistently available throughout the deposit.

4CuEq was calculated using the formula CuEq=Cu+2.06*Ni.

5NiEq was calculated using the formula NiEq=Ni+0.485*Cu.

6Assuming long-term prices of US$10.50/lb Ni and US$4.75/lb Cu nickel and copper recoveries of 72.0% and 92.4% respectively, derived from metallurgical studies which consider a conceptual bulk concentrate scenario.

Table 2: Drill Collar Information Selebi North Deposit

HOLE ID Mine East Mine North Elevation Dip Mine

Azimuth Hole Length Comment SNUG-24-106 35367.5 84408.0 81.29 -70.38 196.64 593.79 Rig #2 P5 810mL SNUG-24-107 35377.5 84424.0 81.13 -70.97 185.97 581.38 Rig #3 P4 810mL SNUG-24-109 35320.8 84606.4 82.39 -46.31 260.69 428.07 Rig #1 P6 810mL SNUG-24-110 35365.9 84408.8 81.08 -70.36 227.49 635.53 Rig #2 P5 810mL SNUG-24-113 35367.4 84408.2 81.13 -66.80 189.53 722.75 Rig #2 P5 810mL SNUG-24-115 35378.8 84424.5 81.20 -70.96 203.30 540.00 Rig #3 P4 810mL

Drilling and BHEM Continues

Two drills are currently active on the 810-metre level exploration drift, and the third drill is on a new drill bay on the 925-metre level. The drill bay located at the southern most extent of the 810-metre level exploration drift allows for the evaluation of areas further down plunge of the deposit. The drill positioned approximately 130 metres east of the exploration, perpendicular to the main 810-metre level exploration drift, allows for optimal intersection angles on the South Limb and N2 Limb. The drill positioned on 925-metre level allows for testing of the lower portions of both limbs of N3 and their down plunge extents. BHEM surveys continue, with a total of 40 holes surveyed, including a survey in the deepest down-plunge hole, SNUG-24-096-W1. BHEM data from this hole is pending.

As of September 3, 2024, a total of 51,612 metres in one hundred and twenty-eight (128) drillholes have been drilled from eight underground drill bays with three of those drillholes currently in-progress. Drilling totaling 21,628 meters across 43 completed holes with 3 more in progress, is not included in the MRE. This new drilling is a combination of infill and exploration drilling to follow the extension of the mineralization down dip and down plunge.

New assay results not captured in the MRE will be published as they are received and verified by the Company. Due to the extensive drilling that has intersected mineralization, the Company has released assay results only for the most significant intercepts. The results of these new drill holes will be included in a future mineral resource update, with the goal of both expansion and reclassification of the current MRE. PNRL anticipates that these pending results combined with future drilling will support the progression towards a Pre-Feasibility Study.

Quality Control

The underground drilling program is being carried out through an agreement with Forage Fusion Drilling Ltd. of Hawkesbury, Ontario, Canada, who have provided three Zinex U-5 drills for purchase and training of local operators. Drill core samples are BQTK (40.7 mm diameter). All samples are ½ core cut by a diamond saw on site. Half of the core is retained for reference purposes. Samples are generally 1.0 to 1.5 metre intervals or less at the discretion of the site geologists. Sample preparation and lab analysis was completed at ALS Chemex in Johannesburg, South Africa. Commercially prepared blank samples and certified Cu/Ni sulphide analytical control standards with a range of grades are inserted in every batch of 20 samples or a minimum of one set per sample batch. Analyses for Ni, Cu and Co are completed using a peroxide fusion preparation and ICP-AES finish (ME-ICP81).

Holes are numbered as follows: SNUG (Selebi North Underground) + year + hole number starting at 013.

BHEM Surveys

The BHEM surveys at Selebi utilize the Crone PEM system operated by local Batswana staff. Survey data is collected using a 3 component fluxgate probe collecting full waveform data. Surveys have been collected using timebases between 50 and 1000ms (0.25 Hz to 5 Hz). The data has been processed to a calculated residual step response to better quantify the conductive sources. This added processing has proven to be invaluable because of the size of the highly conductive mineralized system.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Sharon Taylor, Vice President Exploration of the Company, who is a "qualified person" for the purposes of NI 43-101.

Technical Report

Scientific and technical information relating to the Selebi Mine is supported by the technical report titled "Technical Report on the Selebi Mines, Central District, Republic of Botswana, Report for NI 43-101", dated June 16, 2022 (effective date of March 1, 2022) (the "Selebi Technical Report"), and prepared by SLR Consulting (Canada) Ltd. for PNRL. Reference should be made to the full text of the Selebi Technical Report, including the assumptions, limitations and data verification therein relating to the historic data compilation presented in this news release, which was prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 and is available electronically on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.com) under PNRL's issuer profile.

An updated NI 43-101 Technical Report will be released in the coming weeks days to support the recent publication by PNRL of a mineral resource estimate on August 8, 2024.

Historic Resource Estimate

The historical mineral resource estimate referenced herein (the "Historic Resource") was calculated for the Selebi North and Selebi Main, in accordance with SAMREC, in 2016 prior to the acquisition of the property by the Company. To that end, the Historic Resource is considered to be historical in nature and should not be relied upon as a current mineral resource estimate. While management believes that the Historic Resource could be indicative of the presence of mineralization on the deposits, it has been superseded by the mineral resource estimate disclosed on August 8, 2024.

About Premium Nickel Resources Ltd.

PNRL is a mineral exploration and development company that is focused on the redevelopment of the previously producing nickel, copper and cobalt resources mines owned by the Company in the Republic of Botswana.

PNRL is committed to governance through transparent accountability and open communication within our team and our stakeholders. Our skilled team has worked over 100 projects collectively, accumulating over 400 years of resource discoveries, mine development and mine re-engineering experience on projects like the Company's Selebi and Selkirk mines. PNRL's senior team members have on average more than 20 years of experience in every single aspect of mine discovery and development, from geology to operations.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. For the purposes of this release, forward looking information includes, but is not limited to: the ability of the Company to implement its drilling, geoscience and metallurgical work on its properties and work plans generally; the implementation of the objectives, goals and future plans of the Company including the proposed advancement of the Selebi Mines as currently contemplated; the ability of exploration activities (including drill results) to accurately predict mineralization; management's belief that the Selebi and Selebi North deposits may be connected at depth; the timing to release of the remaining assay results; the ability of the Company to implement its drilling, geoscience and metallurgical work on its properties and work plans generally; the implementation of the objectives, goals and future plans of the Company including the proposed advancement of the Selebi Mines as currently contemplated; the ability of the Company to define mineral resource estimates on the Selebi Mines in accordance with NI 43-101 and/or obtain an updated MRE in respect of the Selebi Mines; the productivity rates for underground drilling at Selebi North; drilling results confirming the legacy fold pattern continues at depth; the effective targeting activities proposed by the Company; the ability to identify mineralization down plunge of existing workings and the ability of such findings to be used to complete a MRE and/or to support further economic studies the ability and timing of advancing the underground drilling program at Selebi North as contemplated (if at all); the ability to expand the resource potential at the Selebi Mine; the results of the drill program on Selebi North and the timing and disclosures of the Company regarding same; the relationships between, and continuity of, the various deposits (if any); the benefits of the Company's approach to exploration; and the anticipated benefits of the Company's approach to the resource development plan. These forward-looking statements, by their nature, require the Company to make certain assumptions and necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates; the preliminary nature of metallurgical test results; the ability of exploration results to predict mineralization or the feasibility of mine production; delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future; changes in equity markets; inflation; fluctuations in commodity prices; delays in the development of projects; the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry; and those risks set out in the Company's public disclosure record on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.com) under PNRL's issuer profile. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

Figure 1: Selebi North: Location of Reported Drill Holes with Underground Infrastructure, PNRL Mineral Resource Estimate, Exploration Targets and modeled BHEM plates.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7759/222208_923d4f95b40f0b09_003full.jpg

Figure 2: Selebi North: Location of Reported Drill Holes with Underground Infrastructure, PNRL Mineral Resource Estimate and Exploration Targets

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7759/222208_923d4f95b40f0b09_004full.jpg

Figure 3: Detailed view showing location of drillholes reported and mentioned in this release.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7759/222208_923d4f95b40f0b09_005full.jpg

