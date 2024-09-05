RNA-binding protein inhibitor program targeting eIF4E expands multi-tumor efficacy data into new tumor type

Data supports novel anti-tumor activity re-sensitizing KRAS resistant NSCLC tumors to KRAS inhibitors when given in combination -

Ribometrix, a biotechnology company developing small molecule therapeutics that modulate RNA biology, today announced the latest data from its eIF4E program will be presented at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress, taking place in Barcelona, Spain, September 13-17. A poster presentation will review in vitro and in vivo studies of a small molecule eIF4E inhibitor, RBX-6610, as a potential treatment for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), specifically NSCLC with KRASG12C, a common mutation. Acquired resistance is observed in the majority of patients treated with the two approved therapies for KRASG12C mutant NSCLC, creating a significant opportunity for a therapy that resensitizes tumors to these treatments. Ribometrix's data supports RBX-6610's ability to deliver this mechanism in combination with the approved therapies.

"The close relationship of eIF4E and KRAS signaling suggested the potential for eIF4E inhibition to restore tumor sensitivity to KRAS inhibition, and it is exciting to see this thesis borne out given the important medical need among patients with NSCLC," said Jessica Sorrentino, Ph.D., SVP of Translational Medicine. "We look forward to sharing our full dataset at ESMO 2024."

In vitro outcomes in the poster include:

RBX-6610 monotherapy demonstrated consistent anti-proliferative effects in KRASG12C mutant tumor cell lines, in both treatment-naïve lines and those with acquired resistance RBX-6610 combined with KRAS inhibitors resulted in a synergistic apoptotic induction in treatment-naïve tumor cells and re-sensitized resistant tumor cells to KRAS inhibitors.

In vivo outcomes in the poster include:

RBX-6610 monotherapy caused significant tumor growth inhibition RBX-6610 combined with a KRAS inhibitor resulted in significant tumor regression in a treatment-naïve model A further in vivo study reviewing RBX-6610's ability to re-sensitize tumor cells to KRAS inhibition will be included in the final poster presentation.

The presentation details are:

Date: Sunday, September 15, 2024

Location: Dedicated poster area of Hall 6.

Presentation number: 202P

Title: eIF4E inhibition exhibits anti-tumor activity and re-sensitizes acquired resistant KRAS G12C NSCLC to KRAS inhibitors

The ESMO poster will be available to view on the "Publications" page of Ribometrix's website following the presentation.

About eIF4E

Eukaryotic translation initiation factor 4E (eIF4E) is a crucial regulatory component of mRNA translation and well-documented driver of oncogenesis. Clinically, eIF4E activity is elevated in many tumor indications and it is typically associated with poor prognosis. Targeting eIF4E has the potential to enhance anti-cancer activity when given in combination with standard-of-care. Additionally, eIF4E inhibition has the potential to overcome drug resistance and re-sensitize tumors to anti-cancer therapies. Based on substantial external and in-house data, Ribometrix is developing eIF4E inhibitors as a promising combination therapy approach and treatment for treatment-resistant tumors.

About Ribometrix

Ribometrix is a biotechnology company pioneering a completely new class of small molecule therapeutics that modulate RNA biology to treat human diseases. Ribometrix leverages its world-leading expertise in three-dimensional RNA structural analysis to identify novel small molecules that inhibit the production of disease-associated proteins. Ribometrix is advancing multiple internal programs including one targeting the oncogenic RNA-binding protein eIF4E and one directly targeting oncogenic c-MYC mRNA, and has established collaborations with Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals, which leverage Ribometrix's discovery platform. Ribometrix is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

