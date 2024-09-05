Safe Pro Group Inc.: Safe Pro AI Completes United Nations Development Programme's Purchase Order for Artificial Intelligence Minefield Analysis in Ukraine

SpotlightAI, Powered by AWS, Selected by UNDP for Hyperscale AI Analysis of Drone Imagery Addressing the Unprecedented Scope of the Landmine Crisis in Ukraine

AVENTURA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 5, 2024 / Safe Pro Group Inc. (Nasdaq:SPAI) ("Safe Pro" or the "Company"), a premier provider of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions specializing in drone imagery processing for humanitarian mine-clearing efforts, today announced that its Safe Pro AI subsidiary has completed a Phase III drone survey operation in Ukraine under a purchase order (PO) awarded by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP). The Company analyzed land in Kharkiv Oblast, Ukraine, and provided the UNDP with detailed reports and survey data of items of interest as detected by its artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) models.

Phase III is the latest milestone in a multi-year/multi-phase technology evaluation program being undertaken by the UNDP, and the activity in Kharkiv Oblast was conducted in partnership with the World Food Programme (WFP) and the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO). Conducted in collaboration with Ukraine's Ministry of the Economy (MoE), and supported by Croatia, France, Malta, the Netherlands and Sweden, this Mine Action Project was designed to showcase innovative tools and methodologies utilizing Unmanned Aerial Vehicles / Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UAV/UGV) to enhance land release efficiency in agricultural areas.

The latest Phase III operation is the result of over a year of testing under UNDP's technology evaluation program including:

Phase I - In June 2023, Safe Pro AI participated in a funded demonstration in Ukraine and provided a detailed land survey analysis using artificial intelligence.

Phase II - In May 2024, Safe Pro AI was invited to participate in Ukraine for Phase II testing which was completed in June 2024 with the delivery of a detailed land survey analysis by artificial intelligence.

Phase III - In July 2024, Safe Pro AI received a PO from the UNDP for a Phase III operation, specifically analyzing drone-base imagery of an active, heavily contaminated minefield in a previously occupied area of the Kharkiv Oblast. Safe Pro AI has delivered detailed land survey data analysis using artificial intelligence to UNDP which included the detection of hundreds of items of interest.

Powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS), SpotlightAI is the Company's hyper scalable, cloud-based ecosystem of tools for the analysis of imagery collected by Commercial-off-the-Shelf (COTS) drones. It utilizes advanced machine learning models for small object detection and data reporting built on an extensive proprietary dataset capable of identifying 150+ types of land mines, unexploded ordnance (UXO) and explosive remnants of ware (ERW). It can rapidly identify, GPS-locate, and produce high-resolution orthomosaic maps of detected landmines and UXO from drone-based imagery, significantly reducing the time and costs required in human-based image analysis. This rapid, highly-scalable analysis capability is critically needed in Ukraine where an area estimated to exceed 139,300 km2 (Source: Ministry of Economy of Ukraine as of August 2024) (roughly equivalent to the area of the State of North Carolina) is potentially contaminated by UXO.

"Through intensive real-world evaluations conducted by UNDP, MoE and other demining stakeholders in Ukraine, SpotlightAI continues to demonstrate a capability to enhance the current land survey process, providing strategic situational awareness by utilizing AI to make sense of thousands of images that would have taken humans days, weeks, or months to analyze at significant cost," said Dan Erdberg, Chairman and CEO of Safe Pro Group. "The entire Safe Pro team is honored to take part in this vital program and are excited to harness the power of our AI ecosystem powered by the AWS Cloud with the goal of helping save lives and restoring Ukraine's vital agricultural production capacity."

The SpotlightAI software ecosystem, supported by the hyper scalability of the AWS Cloud, can process massive amounts of sub-centimeter-level drone imagery to securely generate detailed, high resolution orthomosaic maps highlighting objects of interest. SpotlightAI can then plot the detection results on customizable, GPS-tagged, sub-centimeter-level, high resolution maps to provide a "bird's-eye view" of the surveyed area, delivering enhanced situational awareness for planning clearing and land release efforts by local governments and humanitarian aid organizations. AWS recently funded and published a case study on the effectiveness of SpotlightAIand a video introduction to SpotlightAI and its application as a tool for global demining, can be viewed here.

