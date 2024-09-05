LQR House Announces Marketing Partnership With Higher Celebrations for 'The HotShot'

LQR House Inc. (the "Company" or "LQR House") (NASDAQ:LQR), a niche e-commerce platform specializing in the spirits and beverage industry, proudly announces its marketing collaboration with Higher Celebrations. The partnership contract was signed in July 2024, and the product is now officially available at https://cwspirits.com/products/hot-shots-celebratory-candle-shots?keyword=hotshot

Through this partnership, LQR House's influencer network will create engaging, viral content centered around The HotShot. According to the owners of the brand, The HotShot is a revolutionary shot glass that redefines celebrations. It features a candle atop the glass, igniting the atmosphere as guests gather around. As the flame burns, it is accompanied by a chorus of "Happy Birthday." Once the top is removed, the consumer can pour a shot of any alcohol inside. This blend of tradition and innovation is intended to make each shot a toast to life's vibrant moments. The HotShot is expected to be a great addition to almost every alcohol bottle on CWSpirits.com, as it is an ancillary product that can be used with just about any alcoholic beverage.

Sean Dollinger, CEO of LQR House, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, "The HotShot's unique and innovative nature is perfectly suited for the CWSpirits.com platform. It's designed to create unforgettable experiences and generate engaging content. We are eager to see the creative ideas our influencers will develop. Additionally, I am thrilled to introduce a completely new category of products to our website with this collaboration. While we already offer ready-made shots, we believe that nothing captures the spirit of celebration quite like The HotShot."

Michael Scherr, Founder & CEO of Higher Celebrations, added, "We are super excited to launch into the liquor channel with LQR/CWSpirits and know that their experience and knowledge will help make this partnership successful. As a novelty gift, we believe that The HotShot is a fantastic stand-alone present or a perfect addition to any bottle someone would buy to celebrate a friend or loved one. At Higher Celebrations, we aim to 'light up the party.'"

About LQR House Inc.

LQR House intends to become a prominent force in the wine and spirits e-commerce sector, epitomized by its flagship alcohol marketplace, cwspirits.com. This platform seamlessly delivers a diverse range of emerging, premium, and luxury spirits, wines, and champagnes from esteemed retail partners like Country Wine & Spirits. Functioning as a technology-driven hub, LQR House utilizes software, data analytics, and artificial intelligence to elevate the consumer experience. CWSpirits.com stands out as the go-to destination for modern, convenience-oriented shoppers, providing a curated selection of alcohol products delivered to homes across the United States. Beyond its role in an e-commerce sector, LQR House is a marketing agency with a specialized focus on the alcohol industry. The Company measures campaign success by directly correlating it with sales on CWSpirits.com, demonstrating a return on investment. Backed by an influential network of over 550 figures in the alcohol space, LQR House strategically drives traffic to CWSpirits.com, enhancing brand visibility. LQR House intends to disrupt the traditional landscape of the alcohol industry, driven by its dedication to providing an unparalleled online purchasing experience and delivering tailored marketing solutions.

About Higher Celebrations

Higher Celebrations is dedicated to creating innovative and unique products that enhance life's celebrations. Their latest creation, The HotShot, is a game-changing shot glass that can redefine celebrations. It's not just a glass; it's an experience. Picture this: a candle atop the glass ignites the atmosphere as you gather around. With a chorus of "Happy Birthday," you blow out the flame, marking the moment with laughter. Remove the top to reveal liquid courage within. It's tradition fused with innovation, intending to make every shot a toast to life's vibrant moments. Raise your glass to The HotShot-where ordinary becomes extraordinary. For more information, visit www.highercelebrations.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Shareholders can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "is/are likely to," "potential," "continue" or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations that arise after the date hereof, except as may be required by law. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions, and other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, and in other reports and documents that the Company files from time to time with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the headings "Risk Factors". Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, and in other reports and documents that the Company files from time to time with the SEC. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites has not been incorporated by reference into this press release.

