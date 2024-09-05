

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The Jobless Claims, Private Sector Employment and Service Sector Activity might get attention on Thursday.



Early signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open mostly lower.



Asian shares finished mostly higher, while European shares are trading mixed.



As of 8.10 am ET, the Dow futures were up 6.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were declining 5.50 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were sliding 59.75 points.



The U.S. major averages eventually finished the day narrowly mixed. While the Dow inched up 38.04 points or 0.1 percent to 40,974.97, the S&P 500 dipped 8.86 points or 0.2 percent to 5,520.07 and the Nasdaq fell 52.00 points or 0.3 percent to 17,084.30.



On the economic front, the ADP Employment Report for August will be published at 8.15 am ET. The consensus is 140,000, while it was up 122,000.



The Jobless Claims for the week will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is 230K, while it was up 231K in the prior week.



The Productivity and Costs for the second quarter will be revealed at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is up 2.4 percent, while it was up 2.3 percent in the prior quarter.



The PMI Composite Final for August will be issued at 9.45 am ET. The consensus is 54.1, while in the prior month, the index was 54.1 in July.



The ISM Services Index for August is scheduled at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is 51.1, while it was up 51.4 in the previous month.



The Energy Information Administration or EIA's Natural Gas Report for the week will be released at 10.30 am ET. In the prior week, the gas stock was up 35 bcf. EIA's Petroleum Status Report for the week will be revealed at 11.00 am ET. In the prior week, the crude oil inventories down 0.8 million barrels, the gasoline inventories were down 2.2 million.



Ten-year Treasury Note auction will be held at 11.00 am ET. The 30-year Treasury Bond auction will be held at 11.00 am ET.



The Fed Balance Sheet for this week is scheduled at 4.30 pm ET. The Level in the prior week was $7.123 Trillion.



Asian stocks ended mixed on Thursday. China's Shanghai Composite edged up 0.14 percent to 2,788.31.



Hong Kong's Hang Seng index finished marginally lower at 17,444.30.



Japanese markets fell sharply. The Nikkei average fell 1.05 percent to 36,657.09. The broader Topix index settled 0.48 percent lower at 2,620.76.



Australian stocks eked out modest gains. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.40 percent to 7,982.40. The broader All Ordinaries index inched up 0.38 percent to 8,187.70.



