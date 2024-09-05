

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Department of the Treasury and Internal Revenue Service announced that Maryland will be the latest state to join IRS Direct File for Filing Season 2025.



Following a successful Pilot Program in 12 states that saw 140,000 taxpayers claim more than $90 million in refunds and save an estimated $5.6 million in filing costs using the new free online filing tool, Treasury and the IRS announced the expansion of Direct File as a permanent offering.



Treasury and the IRS have been working with interested states to offer Direct File to their taxpayers. Maryland is the latest state to join IRS Direct File, following Oregon, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, New Mexico, Connecticut, North Carolina, Wisconsin, and Maine. This brings the total number of U.S. states who have opted the free tax filing tool for next year to 21.



More than 700,000 Marylanders will be eligible to use the free online filing tool next Filing Season, according to the Department of the Treasury.



The Treasury Department said its goal in the coming years is to expand the reach and tax scope of Direct File to provide an option for working-and middle-class taxpayers nationwide.



