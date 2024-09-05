Viva Executive Assistants Emphasizes the Role of Reducing Cognitive Load in Startup Growth

The mental load on entrepreneurs and executives in fast-growing companies can be overwhelming and slow their progress. Delegating tasks can help ease this burden and support their growth.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 5, 2024 / Viva Executive Assistants, a subscription service of remote executive assistants, is highlighting the critical impact of reducing cognitive load on the productivity of startup executives. As the demands on startup leaders continue to grow, understanding and managing cognitive load has become essential for ensuring business success and sustainable growth.

Viva Executive Assistants Logo



The Importance of Managing Cognitive Load in Startups

Cognitive load refers to the mental strain experienced when processing information, making decisions, and juggling multiple tasks. For startup executives, this mental burden can quickly become overwhelming, leading to decreased efficiency and impaired decision-making. In the high-pressure environment of a startup, where every decision can have significant consequences, managing cognitive load is vital to maintaining clarity and focus.

How Executive Assistants Help Reduce Cognitive Load

Executive assistants free up executives to focus on high-level decision-making and strategic planning. This delegation not only reduces the mental burden on executives but also enhances their ability to prioritize and execute critical initiatives. EAs can save startup executives up to 60+ hours a month while taking on administrative tasks.

An independent review of Viva Executive Assistants' work with over 100 executives from fast-growing companies across the U.S. reveals that the most impactful areas where EAs make a significant difference include:

calendar management

operations and special projects

and email management.

These core areas have proven essential in helping startup executives streamline their responsibilities and focus on driving their businesses forward.

Mark Wade, CEO & Founder of Ayar Labs (Series C, San Jose startup), said:

"I'm thrilled with how quickly my EA has adapted to the role. She has become an invaluable asset to the team, demonstrating excellent communication skills, responsiveness, and professionalism. She takes initiative and works efficiently, making me a more effective executive."

Executive assistants also play a key role in filtering and organizing information, ensuring that executives are not overwhelmed by the volume of data they encounter daily. This targeted support helps executives maintain a clear perspective, allowing them to make informed decisions that drive business growth.

Janna Bray, Head of Research at Notion (Series C, San Francisco startup), said:

"My EA has been able to do a lot without me. Instead of creating work for me she takes it off my plate. She was learning about my preferences. Calendar has been good but team events has been great, scheduling in specific."

Experience the Benefits of Reduced Cognitive Load With Viva Executive Assistants

Startup executives looking to enhance their productivity and reduce cognitive load can benefit from the expertise of Viva Executive Assistants. With a team of highly skilled executive assistants ready to support and optimize time management, Viva empowers leaders to focus on what truly matters - growing their businesses.

Contact Information

Desiree de Leon

Sr. Comms and Content Specialist

desiree.deleon@execviva.com

+502 56426889

SOURCE: Viva Executive Assistants

View the original press release on newswire.com.