

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After ending yesterday's lackluster session narrowly mixed, stocks may move to the downside in early trading on Thursday. The major index futures are currently pointing to a modestly lower open for the markets, with the S&P 500 futures down by 0.2 percent.



The futures edged lower following the release of a report from payroll processor ADP showing private sector employment in the U.S. increased by much less than expected in the month of August.



ADP said private sector employment rose by 99,000 jobs in August after climbing by a downwardly revised 111,000 jobs in July.



Economists had expected private sector employment to jump by 145,000 jobs compared to the addition of 122,000 jobs originally reported for the previous month.



'The job market's downward drift brought us to slower-than-normal hiring after two years of outsized growth,' said ADP chief economist Nela Richardson. 'The next indicator to watch is wage growth, which is stabilizing after a dramatic post-pandemic slowdown.'



The data is likely to add to recent concerns about the economic outlook but could also boost the chances of accelerated interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve.



Meanwhile, the Labor Department released a separate report showing a modest decrease by first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits in the week ended August 31st.



The report said initial jobless claims dipped to 227,000, a decrease of 5,000 from the previous week's revised level of 232,000.



Economists had expected jobless claims to edge down to 230,000 from the 231,000 originally reported for the previous week.



Shortly after the start of trading, the Institute for Supply Management is scheduled to release its report on service sector activity in the month of August.



The ISM's services PMI is expected to edge down to 51.1 in August from 51.4 in July, but a reading above would still indicate growth.



Following the sell-off seen during Tuesday's session, stocks showed a lack of direction over the course of the trading day on Wednesday. The major averages spent the day bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line.



The major averages eventually finished the day narrowly mixed. While the Dow inched up 38.04 points or 0.1 percent to 40,974.97, the S&P 500 dipped 8.86 points or 0.2 percent to 5,520.07 and the Nasdaq fell 52.00 points or 0.3 percent to 17,084.30.



In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region turned in a mixed performance on Thursday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index slumped by 1.1 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index crept up by 0.1 percent and Australia's S&P/ASX 200 Index rose by 0.4 percent.



The major European markets have also turned mixed on the day. While the German DAX Index is up by 0.2 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is down by 0.2 percent and the French CAC 40 Index is down by 0.7 percent.



In commodities trading, crude oil futures are climbing $0.71 to $69.91 a barrel after slumping $1.14 to $69.20 a barrel on Wednesday. Meanwhile, after inching up $3 to $2,526 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are jumping $26.90 to $2,552.90 an ounce.



On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 143.11 yen versus the 143.74 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Wednesday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.1094 compared to yesterday's $1.1082.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



© 2024 AFX News