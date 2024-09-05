Anzeige
Donnerstag, 05.09.2024
Drastische Versorgungsengpässe – US-Uranproduktion ist die niedrigste in der Geschichte
WKN: A116QX | ISIN: LU1079842321 | Ticker-Symbol: EUPE
Tradegate
05.09.24
12:06 Uhr
522,70 Euro
+0,60
+0,11 %
Dow Jones News
05.09.2024 15:07 Uhr
Ossiam ESG Shiller Barclays CAPE® Global Sector UCITS ETF - 1A (USD): Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Ossiam ESG Shiller Barclays CAPE® Global Sector UCITS ETF - 1A (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 

Ossiam ESG Shiller Barclays CAPE® Global Sector UCITS ETF - 1A (USD) (5HGG) 
Ossiam ESG Shiller Barclays CAPE® Global Sector UCITS ETF - 1A (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 
05-Sep-2024 / 14:35 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Ossiam ESG Shiller Barclays CAPE® Global Sector UCITS ETF - 1A (USD) 
DEALING DATE: 04/09/2024 
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 119.4360 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 95000 
CODE: 5HGG 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      IE000X44UYY8 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      5HGG 
Sequence No.:  345092 
EQS News ID:  1982573 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1982573&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 05, 2024 08:35 ET (12:35 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
