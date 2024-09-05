

BASEL (dpa-AFX) - Biotechnology company Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (VYGR) announced Thursday that Novartis AG (NVS) has agreed to license a novel capsid generated from Voyager's TRACER capsid discovery platform for use in a gene therapy program against an undisclosed rare neurologic disease target.



This capsid license is being granted pursuant to the agreement between Voyager and Novartis originally announced in March 2022.



In consideration for the current capsid license, Voyager will receive $15 million upfront and is eligible to receive up to $305 million in associated potential development, regulatory, and commercial milestone payments, as well as tiered mid- to high-single digit royalties on a potential product incorporating the licensed capsid for this target.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News