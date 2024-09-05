Roborock Unveils World-First Smart Home Cleaning Technologies, Redefining the Future of Automated Cleaning at IFA 2024

BERLIN, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Roborock, a global leader in ultra-intelligent home robotics engineered to simplify daily life, has today unveiled five new smart home cleaning models at IFA 2024 to mark the brand's 10th-anniversary milestone. Dedicated to enhancing users' lives through intelligent solutions that embody a user-centric approach, this diverse lineup includes innovative robotic vacuums, cordless vacuums, and a smart washer-dryer, each featuring breakthrough technologies:

Roborock Qrevo Curv and Roborock Qrevo Edge: Deliver top performance with a Dual Anti-Tangle System for preventing hair tangling and an AdaptiLift Chassis for seamless adaptation to different floor types, ensuring optimal and effortless cleaning.

Roborock Qrevo Slim: The industry's slimmest 3D Time of Flight (ToF) navigation robot vacuum at 8.2cm, offering advanced navigation, obstacle recognition and robust suction in a sleek pr ofile.

Roborock H5: A cordless vacuum delivering exceptional suction and advanced filtration for a thorough cleaning experience.

Roborock Zeo Lite: A smart washer-dryer equipped with the world's first Zeo-cycle technology,offering efficient washing and gentle drying at moderate temperatures.

"We are thrilled to pioneer a revolutionary shift in smart home cleaning with our latest product unveiling at IFA 2024," said Mr. Quan, Roborock President. "This year marks a significant milestone for us as we celebrate the 10th anniversary of Roborock. We've evolved from a visionary start-up to a global leader in smart home technology, consistently pushing the boundaries of innovation to enhance the cleaning experience. As we look to the future, our commitment remains steadfast - to empower our users' lives with intelligent solutions that exemplify our user-centric philosophy. These latest developments reflect our journey and ongoing dedication to excellence, redefining what it means to maintain a clean, responsive, and harmonious living environment."

Roborock Qrevo Curv and Qrevo Edge: Setting New Standards with Industry-First AdaptiLift Chassis and Revolutionary Dual Anti-Tangle System

Roborock Qrevo Curv and Qrevo Edge introduce an industry-first innovation, the AdaptiLift Chassis, which incorporate an independently adjustable three-wheel control (left and right main wheels, and omni-wheel), allowing these models to dynamically adjust up to 10mm in height. This significantly enhances their ability to clean various floor types in different home environments, by extending cleaning coverage to include mid-to-long pile carpets, and navigating double-layer thresholds up to 4cm high, thus setting a new industry benchmark.

The introduction of the revolutionary dual anti-tangle system sets the Roborock Qrevo Curv and Qrevo Edge apart, integrating a revolutionary DuoDivide Main Brush and a FlexiArm Arc Side Brush. The DuoDivide Main Brush comprises dual short bristle rollers with spiral blades designed to efficiently direct hair towards the dustbin inlet without tangling. This unique design effectively prevents hair from tangling around the brushes or accumulating at the ends, achieving a remarkable 0% tangling rate and 100% removal rate as certified by SGS.

Equipped with a powerful 18,500Pa HyperForce Suction and FlexiArm Technology featuring an extendable side brush and right-side mop, these robot vacuums ensure meticulous cleanliness by reaching edges seamlessly, significantly boosting cleaning efficiency. Both models come with the Multifunctional Dock 3.0 with the 75°C hot mop washing feature, removing over 99.99% of bacteria on the spinning mops to further underscore their cleaning prowess.

Crafted with a harmonious blend of aesthetics and functionality to effortlessly tackle intricate cleaning tasks, the Roborock Qrevo Curv stands out with its exclusive all-in-one dock that complements the vacuum's sleek, rounded design.

Roborock Qrevo Slim: Industry's Slimmest 3D ToF-Navigation Robot Vacuum with Advanced Navigation and Obstacle Recognition Technology

Experience a new era in home cleaning with the Roborock Qrevo Slim, the industry's slimmest 3D ToF navigation robot vacuum equipped with advanced navigation and obstacle recognition technology[1], measuring just 8.2cm high. This cutting-edge device offers unparalleled reach for flawless cleaning under furniture and in hard-to-reach areas.

The Roborock Qrevo Slim's StarSight Autonomous System features the industry-first dual-light 3D ToF technology[2], forming a high-density laser array with over 21,600 sensor points and a 38,400Hz sampling frequency, alongside an intelligent RGB camera, to ensure precise navigation and obstacle recognition. The technology is the result of over five years of collaboration by Roborock, Infineon, pmd, and OFlim, and has now successfully reached mass production.

"The close relationship with Roborock is a great example of how our innovative semiconductor technologies translate into benefits for the end consumer," said Andreas Kopetz, Vice President Ambient Sensing at Infineon. "We are proud that Infineon's REAL3 hybrid ToF solution is supporting Roborock as it enters a new era of slim and high performing cleaning robots, starting with Qrevo slim, the first and slimmest dual-light 3D ToF-navigation robot vacuum cleaner in the industry so far."

Distinguished by its unparalleled mapping capabilities, the Roborock Qrevo Slim sets a new industry benchmark by meticulously capturing height and depth data. This comprehensive understanding of its surroundings empowers the Roborock Qrevo Slim to navigate with utmost precision and obstacles efficiently, effortlessly recognizing and reacting to up to 73 types of obstacles. Noteworthy is its swift response to unexpected obstacles like pets; the device intelligently halts its main brush and adjusts its trajectory in anticipation of furry companions, ensuring their undisturbed peace.

Equipped with the FlexiArm Side Brush and Mop, the powerful DuoRoller Riser Brush, and 11,000Pa suction, the Roborock Qrevo Slim guarantees thorough cleaning performance. Paired with the upgraded Multifunctional Dock 3.0, featuring enhanced mop washing and self-cleaning capabilities, the device offers a truly hands-free cleaning experience with improved power and intelligence, elevating cleaning to a whole new level.

Roborock H5: Powerfully Precise Cordless Vacuum with Advanced Filtration

In addition, Roborock introduced the Roborock H5, a cordless handheld vacuum that combines powerful suction with advanced filtration in a slim, lightweight design. The Roborock H5 boasts a suction power of 158AW and weighs just 1.82kg with the motorized mini brush attached. It features sophisticated nine-cyclone dust separation technology and a five-stage filtration system, ensuring an unparalleled level of cleanliness for your home.

Roborock Zeo Lite: Innovative Washing and Drying with the World's First Zeo-cycle Technology

Expanding further into smart home cleaning solutions, Roborock introduces the Roborock Zeo Lite, an all-in-one intelligent washer-dryer. This model features the world's first Zeo-cycle drying technology, which utilizes the Zeo Lite's superior water vapor absorption capacity to protect delicate fabrics without extreme heat. This AI-controlled, moderate temperature drying efficiently captures moisture, ensuring optimal fabric care.

The Roborock Zeo Lite boasts a large capacity, handling 10kg for washing and 6kg for drying, completing a full cycle in just one hour without the need to transfer laundry. With 27 customizable wash and dry modes accessible through the Roborock App, this intelligent system automates water and drying adjustments, and auto detergent dispensing based on load weight, ensuring an efficient, hands-free laundry experience.

Pricing and Availability

Roborock Qrevo Curv is priced at €1499.99 in Western Europe. The pre-order sale will run from September 9th to September 22nd with early-bird discounts.

Roborock Qrevo Slim is priced at €1299.99 in Western Europe.

Roborock H5 is priced at €299.99 in Western Europe. The pre-order sale will run from September 9th to September 22nd with early-bird discounts.

Roborock Zeo Lite is priced at €999 in the EU.

Roborock Qrevo Curv, Roborock Qrevo Slim, Roborock H5 and Roborock Zeo Lite will be available in additional markets following their debut in Europe. For specific pricing and availability details, please refer to official announcements within your local market.

About Roborock

Roborock is a leading smart cleaning brand renowned for its intelligent cleaning solutions. With a steadfast dedication to becoming a global leading smart appliance player, Roborock enriches lives with its innovative line of robotic, cordless, wet/dry vacuum cleaners, and washer-dryers. Rooted in a user-centric approach, our R&D-driven solutions cater to diverse cleaning needs in over 15 million homes across 170+ countries. Headquartered in Beijing and with strategic subsidiaries in key markets, including the United States, Japan, the Netherlands, Poland, Germany, and South Korea, Roborock is dedicated to elevating its market presence worldwide. For more information, visit https://global.roborock.com/.

[1] Based on research conducted by the manufacturer as of Sept 1, 2024, within the 3D ToF-navigation robot vacuum category. [2] Roborock was the first in the robot vacuum industry to implement 3D ToF functionality using a dual-transmitter approach, as the technology officially launched earlier in 2024.

