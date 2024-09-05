Anzeige
Drastische Versorgungsengpässe – US-Uranproduktion ist die niedrigste in der Geschichte
05.09.2024
Northfield Capital Corporation: Northfield Capital Announces the Closing of the Previously Announced Sale of Rocky Shore Shares

TORONTO, Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northfield Capital Corporation (TSX-V: NFD.A) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed the previously announced transaction with Hemlo Explorers Inc. ("Hemlo") on September 4, 2024 whereby Hemlo has acquired all of the common shares ("Rocky Shore Shares") of Rocky Shore Metals Ltd. ("Rocky Shore") held by the Company. Hemlo has also closed corresponding transactions with all of the other shareholders of Rocky Shore for the acquisition of all of the issued and outstanding Rocky Shore Shares.

For further information, please contact:

Michael G. Leskovec, Chief Financial Officer
Telephone: (416) 628-5940

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.


