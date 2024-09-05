Northfield Capital Corporation: Northfield Capital Announces the Closing of the Previously Announced Sale of Rocky Shore Shares

TORONTO, Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northfield Capital Corporation (TSX-V: NFD.A) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed the previously announced transaction with Hemlo Explorers Inc. ("Hemlo") on September 4, 2024 whereby Hemlo has acquired all of the common shares ("Rocky Shore Shares") of Rocky Shore Metals Ltd. ("Rocky Shore") held by the Company. Hemlo has also closed corresponding transactions with all of the other shareholders of Rocky Shore for the acquisition of all of the issued and outstanding Rocky Shore Shares.



