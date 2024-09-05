Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 5, 2024) - Parvis Invest Inc. (TSXV: PVIS), a technology-driven investment platform dedicated to broadening access to high-quality investment opportunities, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with three new issuers. This expansion marks a key advancement for Parvis, as it continues to support and drive growth in the Canadian small to medium business sector through its innovative solutions.

"These new partnerships reflect our ongoing focus on transforming the investment landscape," stated David Michaud, Founder and CEO of Parvis. "By integrating these mortgage investment corporations into our platform, we are diversifying the investment products available to our clients and reinforcing our ability to provide high-value opportunities. With each new partner Parvis becomes a more diverse investing ecosystem that provides individuals with the opportunity to build their portfolios on our platform."

The signing of three new clients signifies a significant milestone for Parvis, marking its emergence as a preferred platform for over 35 private equity issuers, including REITs, real estate developers, and Mortgage Investment Corporations (MICs). With their advanced tech-driven platform, Parvis connects investors across Canada to a wide range of investment opportunities, solidifying their position at the forefront of the industry.

New Parvis EMDsolutions partners:

Blue Star Equity: The Bluestar Flagship Fund focuses on investing in small to medium-sized Canadian businesses, taking controlling interests to enhance value for all stakeholders. The fund also invests in the development of residential and commercial properties, including multi-family residential and commercial redevelopment projects. Leveraging the Murad family's multi-generational investment expertise, Blue Star Equity excels in driving growth and operational improvements across diverse sectors. The firm's success is attributed to its strategic vision, operational acumen, and a strong work ethic.

Ginkgo MIC: Ginkgo, a Mortgage Investment Corporation (MIC), is a prominent alternative lender operating nationwide in Canada. Since its inception in 2011, Ginkgo has been dedicated to addressing complex financial problems for borrowers while providing investors with consistent financial growth through high-yielding mortgages. The company has established a strong reputation for exceptional service, efficient management, and robust returns. As of today, Ginkgo has funded over $1.3 billion mortgages and paid out over $52 million dividend to the investors.

Equivest Development Trust, is a newly established real estate development trust based in Burlington, Ontario and formed by a group of real estate professionals. The real estate investments and assets are to be managed by Equivest Capital Partners. With Parvis' backing, Equivest aims to distribute its securities nationwide.

By expanding our network with these diverse issuers, Parvis enhances the overall value of their platform, creating a more robust and dynamic investment environment. This interconnected network not only broadens the range of investment opportunities available but also elevates the potential returns for our clients. As our platform grows, so does our capacity to deliver impactful solutions and drive success for all stakeholders involved.

Parvis's comprehensive EMDSolutions, encompassing compliance, technology, and marketing support, empower these partners to streamline administrative tasks and concentrate on driving value for their investors. With these strategic partnerships, Parvis reaffirms its leadership position in the alternative investment sphere, poised to unlock new avenues of growth and drive sustained success for its clients and stakeholders.

About Parvis

Parvis is a technology-driven investment platform dedicated to democratizing access to institutional-quality opportunities. Utilizing AI and blockchain technology, Parvis streamlines the investment process, making it more accessible and efficient. Headquartered in Vancouver, Parvis operates with experts in Toronto, Vancouver, Kelowna, and Montreal. For more information, visit www.parvisinvest.com and SEDAR+.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information generally refers to information about the issuer's business, capital, or operations that is prospective in nature, including future-oriented financial information about the issuer's performance or financial position. These statements are often identified by words such as "may," "would," "could," "should," "will," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on certain material assumptions, including but not limited to prevailing market conditions, general business and economic uncertainties, and the issuer's ability to achieve its business objectives. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The issuer assumes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking information, unless required to do so under Canadian securities legislation.

Neither the Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in any jurisdiction.

