WKN: A3DH8H | ISIN: GB00BMV92D64 | Ticker-Symbol: 1N00
Frankfurt
05.09.24
15:29 Uhr
3,100 Euro
+0,020
+0,65 %
PR Newswire
05.09.2024 15:42 Uhr
76 Leser
Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 05

TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST Plc

NET ASSET VALUE

It is announced that at the close of business on 4 September 2024 the unaudited net asset values (NAVs) per ordinary share of Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc managed by RWC Asset Management LLP are as follows.

Pence per share
Cum IncomeEx-dividend		Pence per share
Ex Income
NAV with debt at par value 277.42 273.04
NAV with debt at fair value 281.81 277.43

For and on behalf of the Board

Frostrow Capital LLP

Secretary

5 September 2024

Legal Entity Identifier 213800O8EAP4SG5JD323


