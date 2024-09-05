The company's suite of solutions includes super aggregation, monetization features, an enriched user experience and actionable data and analytics.

Irdeto, the global leader in digital video platforms, is excited to announce its participation at the International Broadcasting Convention (IBC) 2024, taking place in Amsterdam later this month. This year, Irdeto will be showcasing a wide array of cutting-edge solutions that go beyond traditional security, underlining the company's commitment to becoming the best provider of digital solutions for the video entertainment industry.

Irdeto will present three key areas of its innovative portfolio through on-site demos:

Irdeto Experience is a holistic platform designed to optimize the delivery of video content across multiple devices and platforms. It integrates seamlessly with existing systems to provide a smooth, engaging user experience while enabling advanced features such as addressable advertising, content personalization, and real-time analytics.

is a holistic platform designed to optimize the delivery of video content across multiple devices and platforms. It integrates seamlessly with existing systems to provide a smooth, engaging user experience while enabling advanced features such as addressable advertising, content personalization, and real-time analytics. Irdeto Armor is a comprehensive cybersecurity suite tailored for the media and entertainment industry. It offers robust protection against a wide range of threats, including cyberattacks, unauthorized access, and content piracy.

is a comprehensive cybersecurity suite tailored for the media and entertainment industry. It offers robust protection against a wide range of threats, including cyberattacks, unauthorized access, and content piracy. Irdeto Anti-Piracy is an all-encompassing solution designed to combat piracy in the video entertainment industry. It includes state-of-the-art technologies such as forensic watermarking, automated takedown services, and real-time monitoring, all aimed at protecting valuable content.

Integration with IMDb data

Another demo available for visitors of the Irdeto booth is a solution to monitor and analyze video-on-demand (VOD) titles across global pirate sites, which leverages unique insights and descriptive data from IMDb, the world's most popular and authoritative source for information on movies, TV shows, and celebrities. Unlike traditional methods that track specific titles, this new web solution collects data on all titles available on pirate sites, which is then cataloged, and enriched using IMDb licensed data. This approach allows Irdeto to create a comprehensive global dataset that tracks when and where titles become available on pirate platforms.

The solution calculates a "piracy popularity" score, offering insights into the popularity of titles offered by pirate sites. Combined with unique IMDb popularity signals, including IMDb ratings and meters, which are derived from the page-views and interactions from the IMDb audience of 250 million monthly visitors, this data provides a more accurate view of a title's overall demand, whether through legitimate platforms or pirate services.

This dataset also enables deeper analysis into viewer preferences, distribution strategies, user engagement, and comparisons between legal and illegal consumption. Content producers and distributors can use these insights to tailor offerings, optimize release strategies, and better understand the factors driving piracy.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240905808632/en/

Contacts:

Sabrina Orlov

+1 343 997 7220

Sabrina.orlov@irdeto.com