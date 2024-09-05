Anzeige
Donnerstag, 05.09.2024
Drastische Versorgungsengpässe – US-Uranproduktion ist die niedrigste in der Geschichte
WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 | Ticker-Symbol: GRW
Frankfurt
05.09.24
15:29 Uhr
4,800 Euro
+0,100
+2,13 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
05.09.2024 19:16 Uhr
Molten Ventures Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Molten Ventures Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) 
Molten Ventures Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
05-Sep-2024 / 17:44 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 
 
Transaction in own shares 
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW, Euronext Growth: GRW) announces that on 5 September 2024 Numis Securities Limited 
(trading as "Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the 
Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 26 
July 2024. 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                            105,000 
 
Highest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            412.00p 
 
Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            403.00p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 
                            409.1832p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 2,026,043 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 187,020,407.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 05/09/2024

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 105,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 409.1832

Individual transactions 

Transaction 
Number of ordinary shares     price      Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference    Trading 
purchased                     Time)            number           venue 
                 (pence per 
                 share) 
233                408.00      09:21:30          00071256305TRLO0      XLON 
1039               408.00      09:21:30          00071256306TRLO0      XLON 
250                407.00      09:22:31          00071256353TRLO0      XLON 
933                407.00      09:22:31          00071256354TRLO0      XLON 
1089               407.50      10:23:42          00071259316TRLO0      XLON 
1150               407.50      10:23:42          00071259317TRLO0      XLON 
1061               407.50      10:23:42          00071259318TRLO0      XLON 
153                406.50      10:25:40          00071259457TRLO0      XLON 
183                406.50      10:25:40          00071259458TRLO0      XLON 
882                406.50      10:25:40          00071259459TRLO0      XLON 
1903               411.50      11:36:56          00071262097TRLO0      XLON 
1250               411.50      11:36:56          00071262098TRLO0      XLON 
1250               411.50      11:36:56          00071262099TRLO0      XLON 
795                411.50      11:36:56          00071262100TRLO0      XLON 
1052               411.50      11:36:56          00071262101TRLO0      XLON 
1088               410.00      11:40:54          00071262186TRLO0      XLON 
1068               410.00      11:42:13          00071262207TRLO0      XLON 
500                410.00      11:44:37          00071262249TRLO0      XLON 
500                410.00      11:44:37          00071262250TRLO0      XLON 
500                410.00      11:44:37          00071262251TRLO0      XLON 
456                410.00      11:48:59          00071262308TRLO0      XLON 
645                410.00      11:48:59          00071262309TRLO0      XLON 
1227               411.00      12:09:42          00071263188TRLO0      XLON 
1213               410.50      12:14:18          00071263503TRLO0      XLON 
1303               410.50      12:14:18          00071263504TRLO0      XLON 
1091               411.00      12:44:37          00071264836TRLO0      XLON 
1315               410.00      12:47:27          00071264952TRLO0      XLON 
92                411.00      13:06:27          00071265492TRLO0      XLON 
907                411.00      13:06:27          00071265493TRLO0      XLON 
750                410.50      13:08:02          00071265541TRLO0      XLON 
308                410.50      13:08:02          00071265542TRLO0      XLON 
1189               409.50      13:08:02          00071265543TRLO0      XLON 
250                410.50      13:17:50          00071266107TRLO0      XLON 
806                410.50      13:17:50          00071266108TRLO0      XLON 
105                409.50      13:17:50          00071266109TRLO0      XLON 
1120               409.50      13:17:50          00071266110TRLO0      XLON 
427                408.50      13:19:07          00071266163TRLO0      XLON 
319                408.00      13:21:21          00071266255TRLO0      XLON 
725                408.00      13:21:21          00071266256TRLO0      XLON 
4184               411.00      13:37:19          00071266987TRLO0      XLON 
1960               411.00      13:37:19          00071266988TRLO0      XLON 
1082               410.00      13:37:20          00071266989TRLO0      XLON 
397                411.00      13:52:05          00071267380TRLO0      XLON 
134                411.00      13:52:05          00071267381TRLO0      XLON 
862                411.50      13:52:47          00071267391TRLO0      XLON 
360                411.50      13:52:47          00071267392TRLO0      XLON 
250                411.50      14:00:47          00071267616TRLO0      XLON 
898                411.50      14:00:47          00071267617TRLO0      XLON 
1223               411.00      14:01:47          00071267628TRLO0      XLON 
317                412.00      14:03:02          00071267664TRLO0      XLON 
448                412.00      14:03:02          00071267665TRLO0      XLON 
56                412.00      14:03:02          00071267666TRLO0      XLON 
900                411.50      14:08:21          00071267813TRLO0      XLON 
312                411.50      14:08:21          00071267814TRLO0      XLON 
1168               411.00      14:10:30          00071267864TRLO0      XLON 
44                411.00      14:10:30          00071267865TRLO0      XLON 
1176               411.00      14:10:30          00071267866TRLO0      XLON 
1156               411.00      14:10:30          00071267867TRLO0      XLON 
799                410.00      14:13:31          00071267931TRLO0      XLON 
251                411.00      14:14:28          00071267939TRLO0      XLON 
1037               411.00      14:15:21          00071267991TRLO0      XLON 
169                411.00      14:16:05          00071268014TRLO0      XLON 
1226               411.00      14:16:41          00071268023TRLO0      XLON 
492                410.50      14:21:09          00071268159TRLO0      XLON 
250                410.50      14:21:09          00071268160TRLO0      XLON 
264                410.50      14:21:09          00071268161TRLO0      XLON 
127                410.50      14:21:09          00071268162TRLO0      XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

September 05, 2024 12:45 ET (16:45 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
