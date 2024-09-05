DJ Molten Ventures Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) Molten Ventures Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 05-Sep-2024 / 17:44 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW, Euronext Growth: GRW) announces that on 5 September 2024 Numis Securities Limited (trading as "Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 26 July 2024. Ordinary shares purchased: 105,000 Highest price paid per ordinary share: 412.00p Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 403.00p Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 409.1832p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 2,026,043 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 187,020,407.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 05/09/2024

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 105,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 409.1832

Individual transactions

Transaction Number of ordinary shares price Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased Time) number venue (pence per share) 233 408.00 09:21:30 00071256305TRLO0 XLON 1039 408.00 09:21:30 00071256306TRLO0 XLON 250 407.00 09:22:31 00071256353TRLO0 XLON 933 407.00 09:22:31 00071256354TRLO0 XLON 1089 407.50 10:23:42 00071259316TRLO0 XLON 1150 407.50 10:23:42 00071259317TRLO0 XLON 1061 407.50 10:23:42 00071259318TRLO0 XLON 153 406.50 10:25:40 00071259457TRLO0 XLON 183 406.50 10:25:40 00071259458TRLO0 XLON 882 406.50 10:25:40 00071259459TRLO0 XLON 1903 411.50 11:36:56 00071262097TRLO0 XLON 1250 411.50 11:36:56 00071262098TRLO0 XLON 1250 411.50 11:36:56 00071262099TRLO0 XLON 795 411.50 11:36:56 00071262100TRLO0 XLON 1052 411.50 11:36:56 00071262101TRLO0 XLON 1088 410.00 11:40:54 00071262186TRLO0 XLON 1068 410.00 11:42:13 00071262207TRLO0 XLON 500 410.00 11:44:37 00071262249TRLO0 XLON 500 410.00 11:44:37 00071262250TRLO0 XLON 500 410.00 11:44:37 00071262251TRLO0 XLON 456 410.00 11:48:59 00071262308TRLO0 XLON 645 410.00 11:48:59 00071262309TRLO0 XLON 1227 411.00 12:09:42 00071263188TRLO0 XLON 1213 410.50 12:14:18 00071263503TRLO0 XLON 1303 410.50 12:14:18 00071263504TRLO0 XLON 1091 411.00 12:44:37 00071264836TRLO0 XLON 1315 410.00 12:47:27 00071264952TRLO0 XLON 92 411.00 13:06:27 00071265492TRLO0 XLON 907 411.00 13:06:27 00071265493TRLO0 XLON 750 410.50 13:08:02 00071265541TRLO0 XLON 308 410.50 13:08:02 00071265542TRLO0 XLON 1189 409.50 13:08:02 00071265543TRLO0 XLON 250 410.50 13:17:50 00071266107TRLO0 XLON 806 410.50 13:17:50 00071266108TRLO0 XLON 105 409.50 13:17:50 00071266109TRLO0 XLON 1120 409.50 13:17:50 00071266110TRLO0 XLON 427 408.50 13:19:07 00071266163TRLO0 XLON 319 408.00 13:21:21 00071266255TRLO0 XLON 725 408.00 13:21:21 00071266256TRLO0 XLON 4184 411.00 13:37:19 00071266987TRLO0 XLON 1960 411.00 13:37:19 00071266988TRLO0 XLON 1082 410.00 13:37:20 00071266989TRLO0 XLON 397 411.00 13:52:05 00071267380TRLO0 XLON 134 411.00 13:52:05 00071267381TRLO0 XLON 862 411.50 13:52:47 00071267391TRLO0 XLON 360 411.50 13:52:47 00071267392TRLO0 XLON 250 411.50 14:00:47 00071267616TRLO0 XLON 898 411.50 14:00:47 00071267617TRLO0 XLON 1223 411.00 14:01:47 00071267628TRLO0 XLON 317 412.00 14:03:02 00071267664TRLO0 XLON 448 412.00 14:03:02 00071267665TRLO0 XLON 56 412.00 14:03:02 00071267666TRLO0 XLON 900 411.50 14:08:21 00071267813TRLO0 XLON 312 411.50 14:08:21 00071267814TRLO0 XLON 1168 411.00 14:10:30 00071267864TRLO0 XLON 44 411.00 14:10:30 00071267865TRLO0 XLON 1176 411.00 14:10:30 00071267866TRLO0 XLON 1156 411.00 14:10:30 00071267867TRLO0 XLON 799 410.00 14:13:31 00071267931TRLO0 XLON 251 411.00 14:14:28 00071267939TRLO0 XLON 1037 411.00 14:15:21 00071267991TRLO0 XLON 169 411.00 14:16:05 00071268014TRLO0 XLON 1226 411.00 14:16:41 00071268023TRLO0 XLON 492 410.50 14:21:09 00071268159TRLO0 XLON 250 410.50 14:21:09 00071268160TRLO0 XLON 264 410.50 14:21:09 00071268161TRLO0 XLON 127 410.50 14:21:09 00071268162TRLO0 XLON

