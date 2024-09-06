IRLAB Therapeutics: IRLAB Participates in the Event Investing in Life Science: From Seed to Success

GOTHENBURG, SE / ACCESSWIRE / September 06, 2024 / IRLAB Therapeutics (STO:IRLAB-A)(FRA:6IRA) Gothenburg, Sweden, September 6, 2024 - IRLAB Therapeutics AB (Nasdaq Stockholm:IRLAB A), a company discovering and developing novel treatments for Parkinson's disease, today announced that the company will give a presentation at the event Investing in life science: From seed to success, in Stockholm on September 12, 2024.

The event is hosted by Biostock and Vator Securities at World Trade Center Stockholm, Klarabergsviadukten 70, in Stockholm. Kristina Torfgård, CEO, will attend and present IRLAB.

"I look forward to presenting IRLAB's world-leading portfolio in Parkinson's disease, including five first-in-class drug candidates that address disabling complications throughout the course of the disease. All have the potential to revolutionize the treatment of Parkinson's disease," says Kristina Torfgård, CEO of IRLAB.

https://www.biostock.se/investing-in-life-science/

For more information

Kristina Torfgård, CEO

Phone: +46 730 60 70 99

E-mail: kristina.torfgard@irlab.se

About IRLAB

IRLAB discovers and develops a portfolio of transformative treatments for all stages of Parkinson's disease. The company originates from Nobel Laureate Prof Arvid Carlsson's research group and the discovery of a link between brain neurotransmitter disorders and brain diseases. Mesdopetam (IRL790), under development for treating levodopa-induced dyskinesias, has completed Phase IIb and is in preparation for Phase III. Pirepemat (IRL752), currently in Phase IIb, is being evaluated for its effect on balance and fall frequency in Parkinson's disease. IRL757, a compound being developed for the treatment of apathy in neurodegenerative disorders, is in Phase I. In addition, the company is developing two preclinical programs, IRL942 and IRL1117, towards Phase I studies. IRLAB's pipeline has been generated by the company's proprietary systems biology-based research platform Integrative Screening Process (ISP). Headquartered in Sweden, IRLAB is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (IRLAB A). For more information, please visit www.irlab.se .

