Base Resources Limited - Africa Down Under Presentation

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 06

AIM and Media Release

6 September 2024

Base Resources Limited
Africa Down Under Presentation

African mineral sands producer, Base Resources Limited (ASX & AIM: BSE) (Base Resources) advises that the latest company presentation, which was delivered today at the Africa Down Under conference in Perth, Western Australia, is attached to this release. The presentation is also available from the company's website at: https://baseresources.com.au/investors/announcements/.

ENDS.

For further information contact:

Australian Media Relations

UK Media Relations

Citadel Magnus

Tavistock Communications

Cameron Gilenko and Michael Weir

Jos Simson and Gareth Tredway

Tel: +61 8 6160 4900

Tel: +44 207 920 3150

About Base Resources

Base Resources is an Australian based, African focused, mineral sands producer and developer with a track record of project delivery and operational performance. The Company operates the established Kwale Operations in Kenya and is developing the Toliara Project in Madagascar. Base Resources is an ASX and AIM listed company. Further details about Base Resources are available at www.baseresources.com.au.

PRINCIPAL & REGISTERED OFFICE
Level 3, 46 Colin Street
West Perth, Western Australia, 6005
Email:info@baseresources.com.au
Phone: +61 8 9413 7400
Fax: +61 8 9322 8912

NOMINATED ADVISER & JOINT BROKER
Canaccord Genuity Limited
James Asensio / Raj Khatri / George Grainger
Phone: +44 20 7523 8000

JOINT BROKER
Berenberg
Matthew Armitt / Detlir Elezi
Phone: +44 20 3207 7800



Base Resources Africa Downunder presentation 6 September 2024
© 2024 PR Newswire
