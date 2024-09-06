Anzeige
Freitag, 06.09.2024

WKN: A0PEF5 | ISIN: CA60671Q1046
Branche
Netzwerktechnik
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr börsennotiert
PR Newswire
06.09.2024 09:18 Uhr
106 Leser



HANZA AB: HANZA to implement sustainable manufacturing solution for Mitel

KISTA, Sweden, Sept. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HANZA has signed a strategic agreement with Mitel Networks Corp, a Canadian telecommunications company, under which HANZA will relocate manufacturing from China to Europe. This relocation of manufacturing is directly in line with Mitel's sustainability goals and will be implemented under the MIG concept (Manufacturing Solutions for Increased Growth).

Under the agreement, HANZA will consolidate Mitel's production to HANZA's manufacturing cluster in Sweden in order to optimize the supply chain for flexibility and cost. The relocation closer to end markets will reduce transportation emissions and contribute to a more sustainable and robust supply chain. The estimated annual order value for HANZA amounts to 60 MSEK and includes manufacturing of complete products for Mitel's business communication products.

Mitel, a global leader in business communications, empowers customers with innovative and scalable solutions, including unified communications, advanced contact centers, and versatile cloud communication systems.

"Our partnership with Mitel originates from Orbit One, which HANZA acquired. We are now pleased to expand this cooperation into a strategic partnership that strengthens Mitel's supply chain in Europe," says Mattias Lindhe, SVP and Head of Strategic Projects at HANZA Group.

"We are mindful of the global climate situation, and this new manufacturing solution not only increases flexibility and lowers costs, but it is also in line with our commitment to decarbonize and promoting sustainability throughout our supply chain," says Grant Marshall, SVP of Global Supply Chain at Mitel.

Note
MIG (Manufacturing solutions for Increased Growth and earnings) is the trademark for HANZAs advisory service to customers on how to optimize their supply chain.

For further information please contact:

Erik Stenfors, CEO
+46 709 50 80 70
erik.stenfors@hanza.com

Mattias Lindhe, Head of Strategic Projects
+46 709 651249
mattias.lindhe@hanza.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/hanza-ab/r/hanza-to-implement-sustainable-manufacturing-solution-for-mitel,c4034088

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/6093/4034088/2985868.pdf

HANZA to implement sustainable manufacturing solution for Mitel

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hanza-to-implement-sustainable-manufacturing-solution-for-mitel-302240401.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
