DJ Amundi PEA MSCI USA ESG Leaders UCITS ETF - USD: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi PEA MSCI USA ESG Leaders UCITS ETF - USD (CU2U LN) Amundi PEA MSCI USA ESG Leaders UCITS ETF - USD: Net Asset Value(s) 06-Sep-2024 / 09:15 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi PEA MSCI USA ESG Leaders UCITS ETF - USD DEALING DATE: 05-Sep-2024 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 697.831 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 703604 CODE: CU2U LN ISIN: LU1681042948 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1681042948 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CU2U LN Sequence No.: 345236 EQS News ID: 1983087 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

September 06, 2024 03:15 ET (07:15 GMT)