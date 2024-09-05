Zumiez Inc. Announces Fiscal 2024 Second Quarter Results

Second Quarter Comparable Sales Increased 3.6%

Second Quarter Gross Margin increased 250 basis points to 34.2%

Second Quarter Loss Per share improved to ($0.04) from ($0.44)

Third Quarter-to-date Comparable Sales up 12.1%



LYNNWOOD, Wash., Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ: ZUMZ) a leading specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, equipment and accessories for young men and women, today reported results for the second quarter ended August 3, 2024.



Net sales for the second quarter ended August 3, 2024 (13 weeks) increased 8.1% to $210.2 million from $194.4 million in the second quarter ended July 29, 2023 (13 weeks). Comparable sales for the thirteen weeks ended August 3, 2024 increased 3.6%. The shift in the retail calendar had a positive impact on the second quarter results, increasing net sales growth by approximately 530 basis points. However, this shift will negatively affect net sales growth in the third quarter. Comparable sales growth, as reported, is adjusted for the calendar shift and provides a more accurate measure of operating performance. Net loss in the second quarter of fiscal 2024 was $0.8 million, or $0.04 per share, compared to a net loss of $8.5 million, or $0.44 per share, in the second quarter of the prior fiscal year.



Total net sales for the six months (26 weeks) ended August 3, 2024 increased 2.7% to $387.6 million from $377.3 million reported for the six months (26 weeks) ended July 29, 2023. The retail calendar shift positively impacted net sales growth by approximately 310 basis points year-to-date. Comparable sales increased 0.8% for the twenty-six weeks ended August 3, 2024. Net loss for the first six months of fiscal 2024 was $17.6 million, or $0.91 per share, compared to a net loss for the first six months of fiscal 2023 of $26.9 million, or $1.40 per share.



At August 3, 2024, the Company had cash and current marketable securities of $127.0 million compared to cash and current marketable securities of $140.0 million at July 29, 2023. The decrease was primarily driven by share repurchases and capital expenditures partially offset by cash flow from operations. The Company repurchased 0.9 million shares during the quarter at an average cost of $20.55 per share and a total cost of $19.4 million.



Rick Brooks, Chief Executive Officer of Zumiez Inc., stated, "We experienced a noticeable acceleration in our sales trend as the second quarter unfolded, with July North America comparable sales increasing in the high-single digits. The work our merchandise teams have done refining our apparel and footwear assortments combined with enhanced customer engagement tactics from our in-store and online sales associates led to better than expected second quarter results and a strong back-to-school season in North America. With back-to-school a good indicator for holiday demand in the past, we are encouraged about our prospects for growth over the remainder of fiscal 2024. Looking farther ahead, we are confident that our global customer centric operating model has the Company positioned to continue building on the progress we've made towards delivering enhanced value for our shareholders in the years to come."



Third Quarter To-Date

Third quarter-to-date net sales for the 30 days ending September 2, 2024 increased 6.8%, compared with the 30 day time period in the prior year ended August 28, 2023. Total comparable sales for the 30-day period ending September 2, 2024, adjusted to exclude the impact of the calendar shift, were up 12.1% from the comparable period in the prior year.



Fiscal 2024 Third Quarter Outlook

The Company is introducing guidance for the three months ending November 2, 2024. Net sales are projected to be in the range of $221 to $225 million representing growth of between 2% and 4% from the third quarter in the prior year. Adjusting for the impact of the calendar shift, net sales are expected to grow between 7% and 9% compared to the same weeks in the prior year. Consolidated operating margins are expected to be between 0.2% and 1.2% with earnings per share results between a loss of ($0.04) and income of $0.06.



The Company currently intends to open approximately 9 new stores in fiscal 2024, including up to 3 stores in North America, 3 stores in Europe and 3 stores in Australia and close approximately 25 stores by the end of the year.



Conference call Information

About Zumiez Inc.

Zumiez is a leading specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories and hardgoods for young men and women who want to express their individuality through the fashion, music, art and culture of action sports, streetwear, and other unique lifestyles. As of August 31, 2024, we operated 752 stores, including 593 in the United States, 46 in Canada, 86 in Europe and 27 in Australia. We operate under the names Zumiez, Blue Tomato and Fast Times. Additionally, we operate ecommerce web sites at zumiez.com, zumiez.ca, blue-tomato.com and fasttimes.com.au.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements in this press release and oral statements relating thereto made from time to time by representatives of the Company may constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, without limitation, predictions and guidance relating to the Company's future financial performance, brand and product category diversity, ability to adjust product mix, integration of acquired businesses, growing customer demand for our products and new store openings. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as, "may," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," "continue," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations but they involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements as a result of risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, those described in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 28, 2023 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov. You are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements herein and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

ZUMIEZ INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended August 3, 2024 % of Sales July 29, 2023 % of Sales Net sales $ 210,179 100.0 % $ 194,438 100.0 % Cost of goods sold 138,385 65.8 % 132,760 68.3 % Gross profit 71,794 34.2 % 61,678 31.7 % Selling, general and administrative expenses 72,187 34.4 % 72,171 37.1 % Operating loss (393 ) -0.2 % (10,493 ) -5.4 % Interest income, net 1,128 0.6 % 775 0.4 % Other (expense) income, net (179 ) -0.1 % 423 0.2 % Income (loss) before income taxes 556 0.3 % (9,295 ) -4.8 % Benefit from (provision for) income taxes 1,403 0.7 % (786 ) -0.4 % Net loss $ (847 ) -0.4 % $ (8,509 ) -4.4 % Basic loss per share $ (0.04 ) $ (0.44 ) Diluted loss per share $ (0.04 ) $ (0.44 ) Weighted average shares used in computation of loss per share: Basic 19,284 19,311 Diluted 19,284 19,311 Six Months Ended August 3, 2024 % of Sales July 29, 2023 % of Sales Net sales $ 387,567 100.0 % $ 377,325 100.0 % Cost of goods sold 263,874 68.1 % 266,290 70.6 % Gross profit 123,693 31.9 % 111,035 29.4 % Selling, general and administrative expenses 144,240 37.2 % 142,881 37.8 % Operating loss (20,547 ) -5.3 % (31,846 ) -8.4 % Interest income, net 2,449 0.6 % 1,632 0.4 % Other expense, net (946 ) -0.2 % (118 ) 0.0 % Loss before income taxes (19,044 ) -4.9 % (30,332 ) -8.0 % Provision for income taxes (1,417 ) -0.4 % (3,441 ) -0.9 % Net loss $ (17,627 ) -4.5 % $ (26,891 ) -7.1 % Basic loss per share $ (0.91 ) $ (1.40 ) Diluted loss per share $ (0.91 ) $ (1.40 ) Weighted average shares used in computation of loss per share: Basic 19,375 19,254 Diluted 19,375 19,254

ZUMIEZ INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands) August 3, 2024 February 3, 2024 July 29, 2023 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 65,766 $ 88,875 $ 57,854 Marketable securities 61,194 82,704 82,128 Receivables 23,129 13,780 23,910 Inventories 158,753 128,827 156,654 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 17,939 12,401 14,523 Total current assets 326,781 326,587 335,069 Fixed assets, net 87,573 90,508 94,193 Operating lease right-of-use assets 203,744 196,775 221,538 Goodwill 15,358 15,374 56,889 Intangible assets, net 14,196 14,200 14,409 Deferred tax assets, net 9,928 8,623 12,161 Other long-term assets 11,947 12,159 11,575 Total long-term assets 342,746 337,639 410,765 Total assets $ 669,527 $ 664,226 $ 745,834 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Current liabilities Trade accounts payable $ 75,016 $ 38,885 $ 69,773 Accrued payroll and payroll taxes 20,517 18,431 14,608 Operating lease liabilities 62,759 60,885 66,087 Other current liabilities 22,472 25,886 19,312 Total current liabilities 180,764 144,087 169,780 Long-term operating lease liabilities 161,663 159,877 184,439 Other long-term liabilities 7,296 7,052 6,191 Total long-term liabilities 168,959 166,929 190,630 Total liabilities 349,723 311,016 360,410 Shareholders' equity Preferred stock, no par value, 20,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding - - - Common stock, no par value, 50,000 shares authorized; 19,360 shares issued and outstanding at August 3, 2024 and 19,833 shares issued and outstanding at February 3, 2024 199,763 196,144 192,169 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (18,844 ) (19,027 ) (18,557 ) Retained earnings 138,885 176,093 211,812 Total shareholders' equity 319,804 353,210 385,424 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 669,527 $ 664,226 $ 745,834