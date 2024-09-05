eGain Corporation: eGain Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results; AI Knowledge Fuels New Logo Momentum

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eGain (Nasdaq: EGAN), an AI Knowledge platform for service, today announced financial results for its fiscal 2024 fourth quarter and full fiscal year ended June 30, 2024.



"As businesses invest in Gen AI at scale, our AI Knowledge Hub helps deliver trusted answers for customer service, reducing cost and improving experience," said Ashu Roy, eGain's CEO. "As a result, new logo wins and RFPs for AI Knowledge were up 50 percent in fiscal 2024, and we are investing into this growing market opportunity for AI Knowledge."

Fiscal 2024 Fourth Quarter Financial Highlights

Total revenue was $22.5 million, down 9% year over year.

GAAP net income was $1.5 million, or $0.05 per share on a basic and diluted basis, compared to a GAAP net income of $2.6 million, or $0.08 per share on a basic and diluted basis, in Q4 2023.

Non-GAAP net income was $2.5 million, or $0.08 per share on a basic and diluted basis, compared to non-GAAP net income of $3.6 million, or $0.11 per share on a basic and diluted basis, in Q4 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA was $2.4 million compared to $4.0 million in Q4 2023.

Total shares purchased through our repurchase program was approximately 1,397,000 at an average cost per share of $6.25 totaling $8.7 million.



Fiscal 2024 Full Year Financial Highlights

Total revenue was $92.8 million, down 5% year over year.

GAAP net income was $7.8 million, or $0.25 per share on a basic and diluted basis, compared to GAAP net income of $2.1 million, or $0.07 per share on a basic basis and $0.06 per share on a diluted basis, in fiscal 2023.

Non-GAAP net income was $12.3 million, or $0.40 per share on a basic basis and $0.39 per share on a diluted basis, compared to non-GAAP net income of $8.4 million, or $0.26 per share on a basic and $0.25 per share on a diluted basis, in fiscal 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA was $11.2 million compared to $8.9 million in fiscal 2023.

Cash provided by operations for fiscal 2024 was $12.5 million, or an operating cash flow margin of 13%.

Total cash and cash equivalents as of June 30, 2024 were $70.0 million, compared to $73.2 million as of June 30, 2023.

Total shares purchased through our repurchase program was approximately 2,752,000 at an average cost per share of $6.28 totaling $17.3 million.



Fiscal 2025 First Quarter and Fiscal 2025 Financial Guidance

For the first quarter of fiscal 2025 ending September 30, 2024, eGain expects:

Total revenue of between $21.4 million to $21.8 million.

GAAP net loss of $400,000 to $1.3 million, or $0.01 to $0.05 per share. Includes stock-based compensation expense of approximately $900,000. Includes depreciation and amortization of approximately $120,000.

Non-GAAP net loss of $400,000 to net income of $500,000, or $(0.01) to $0.02 per share.

For the fiscal 2025 full year ending June 30, 2025, eGain expects:

Total revenue of between $92.0 million to $93.0 million.

GAAP net income of breakeven to $1.0 million, or $0.00 to $0.03 per share. Includes stock-based compensation expense of approximately $5.0 million. Includes depreciation and amortization of approximately $400,000.

Non-GAAP net income of $5.0 million to $6.0 million, or $0.17 to $0.20 per share.



Guidance Assumption:

Weighted average shares outstanding are expected to be approximately 29.3 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2025 and 29.7 million for the full fiscal year 2025.



Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures as supplemental information relating to our operating results, including adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP net income. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income, adjusted for the impact of depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expense, interest income, provision for income taxes, other expense, net and severance and related charges. Non-GAAP net income measure is adjusted for stock-based compensation expense. eGain's management has analyzed the effect of these non-GAAP adjustments on our provision for income taxes and believes the change in our provision for income taxes would be minimal due to these non-GAAP adjustments being attributed to the U.S. jurisdiction where it has recorded full valuation allowance against the deferred taxes. Non-GAAP results are presented for supplemental informational purposes only and should not be considered a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. eGain's management uses these non-GAAP measures to compare our performance to that of prior periods for trend analysis and for budgeting and planning purposes. eGain believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing our financial measures with other software companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors, and that it allows for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in our financial and operational decision-making. Reconciliation tables of the most comparable GAAP financial measures to the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release are included with the financial tables at the end of this release. eGain urges investors to review the reconciliation and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business. In addition, this press release includes eGain's projected non-GAAP net income for future periods, a non-GAAP measure used to describe eGain's expected performance. We have not presented a reconciliation to eGain's projected net income, the most comparable GAAP financial measure, because the reconciliation could not be prepared without unreasonable effort. The information necessary to prepare the reconciliation is not available on a forward-looking basis and cannot be accurately predicted. The unavailable information could have a significant impact on the calculation of the comparable GAAP financial measure.

Conference Call Information

About eGain

eGain Knowledge Hub helps improve experience and reduce cost by delivering trusted answers for customer service.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including without limitation: our financial guidance for the first quarter of fiscal 2025 and fiscal 2025 full year ending June 30, 2025; expectations regarding demand for our offerings; and our market opportunity. The achievement or success of the matters covered by such forward-looking statements, including future financial guidance, involves risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond our control. If any such risks or uncertainties materialize or if any of the assumptions prove incorrect, our actual results could differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements we make, including our ability to achieve our targets for the first quarter of fiscal 2025 and fiscal 2025 full year ending June 30, 2025. The risks and uncertainties referred to above include, but are not limited to: risks to our business, operating results, and financial condition; risks associated with new product releases and new services and products features; risks that customer demand may fluctuate or decrease; risks that we are unable to collect unbilled contractual commitments, particularly in the current economic environment; risks that our lengthy sales cycles may negatively affect our operating results; currency risks; our ability to capitalize on customer engagement; risks related to our reliance on a relatively small number of customers for a substantial portion of our revenue; our ability to compete successfully and manage growth; our ability to develop and expand strategic and third party distribution channels; risks related to our international operations; our ability to continue to innovate; our strategy of making investments in sales to drive growth; general political or destabilizing events, including war, intensified international hostilities, conflict or acts of terrorism; the effect of legislative initiatives or proposals, statutory changes, governmental or other applicable regulations and/or changes in industry requirements, including those addressing data privacy, cyber-security and cross-border data transfers; and other risks detailed from time to time in eGain's public filings, including eGain's annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2023 and subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available on the Securities and Exchange Commission's website at www.sec.gov. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and speak only as of the date hereof. We assume no obligation and do not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

eGain Corporation Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except par value data) (unaudited) June 30, June 30, 2024 2023 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 70,003 $ 73,201 Restricted cash 8 7 Accounts receivable, less provision for credit losses of $59 and $237 as of June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively 31,731 31,569 Costs capitalized to obtain revenue contracts, net 1,272 1,317 Prepaid expenses 2,915 2,466 Other current assets 1,195 1,268 Total current assets 107,124 109,828 Property and equipment, net 441 633 Operating lease right-of-use assets 3,811 2,797 Costs capitalized to obtain revenue contracts, net of current portion 1,779 2,318 Goodwill 13,186 13,186 Other assets, net 1,511 1,355 Total assets $ 127,852 $ 130,117 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 2,725 $ 2,044 Accrued compensation 7,642 7,697 Accrued liabilities 5,078 5,387 Operating lease liabilities 1,179 832 Deferred revenue 45,989 47,762 Total current liabilities 62,613 63,722 Deferred revenue, net of current portion 3,280 2,101 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 2,592 1,762 Other long-term liabilities 871 836 Total liabilities 69,356 68,421 Stockholders' equity: Common stock, $0.001 par value - authorized: 60,000 shares; issued: 32,698 and 32,268 shares; outstanding: 29,160 and 31,482 shares as of June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively 33 32 Additional paid-in capital 407,416 401,087 Treasury stock, at cost: 3,538 and 786 common shares as of June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively. (23,031 ) (5,763 ) Notes receivable from stockholders (21 ) (97 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,240 ) (2,122 ) Accumulated deficit (323,661 ) (331,441 ) Total stockholders' equity 58,496 61,696 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 127,852 $ 130,117

eGain Corporation Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended June 30, June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue: Subscription $ 20,439 $ 22,807 $ 85,082 $ 90,324 Professional services 2,023 1,828 7,721 7,687 Total revenue 22,462 24,635 92,803 98,011 Cost of revenue: Cost of subscription 4,871 4,882 19,514 18,677 Cost of professional services 2,035 1,804 8,078 8,638 Total cost of revenue 6,906 6,686 27,592 27,315 Gross profit 15,556 17,949 65,211 70,696 Operating expenses: Research and development 6,679 6,551 26,626 27,300 Sales and marketing 5,214 6,516 22,115 31,707 General and administrative 2,471 2,524 10,499 10,300 Total operating expenses 14,364 15,591 59,240 69,307 Income from operations 1,192 2,358 5,971 1,389 Interest income 865 768 3,798 2,401 Other expense, net (38 ) (454 ) (51 ) (434 ) Income before income tax provision 2,019 2,672 9,718 3,356 Provision for income taxes (513 ) (71 ) (1,938 ) (1,247 ) Net income $ 1,506 $ 2,601 $ 7,780 $ 2,109 Per share information: Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.05 $ 0.08 $ 0.25 $ 0.07 Diluted $ 0.05 $ 0.08 $ 0.25 $ 0.06 Weighted-average shares used in computation: Basic 29,724 31,765 30,840 31,959 Diluted 30,302 32,478 31,468 32,799 Summary of stock-based compensation included in the costs and expenses above: Cost of revenue $ 313 $ 256 $ 1,237 $ 1,469 Research and development 329 336 1,424 1,970 Sales and marketing 169 1 645 997 General and administrative 205 370 1,223 1,810 Total stock-based compensation $ 1,016 $ 963 $ 4,529 $ 6,246

eGain Corporation GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation Table (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended June 30, June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Income from operations $ 1,192 $ 2,358 $ 5,971 $ 1,389 Add: Stock-based compensation 1,016 963 4,529 6,246 Non-GAAP income from operations $ 2,208 $ 3,321 $ 10,500 $ 7,635 Three Months Ended Year Ended June 30, June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income $ 1,506 $ 2,601 $ 7,780 $ 2,109 Add: Depreciation and amortization 91 115 387 490 Stock-based compensation expense 1,016 963 4,529 6,246 Interest income (865 ) (768 ) (3,798 ) (2,401 ) Provision for income taxes 513 71 1,938 1,247 Other expense, net 38 454 51 434 Severance and related charges 104 574 351 812 Adjusted EBITDA $ 2,403 $ 4,010 $ 11,238 $ 8,937 Three Months Ended Year Ended June 30, June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income $ 1,506 $ 2,601 $ 7,780 $ 2,109 Add: Stock-based compensation 1,016 963 4,529 6,246 Non-GAAP net income $ 2,522 $ 3,564 $ 12,309 $ 8,355 Per share information: Non-GAAP earnings per share: Basic $ 0.08 $ 0.11 $ 0.40 $ 0.26 Diluted $ 0.08 $ 0.11 $ 0.39 $ 0.25 Weighted-average shares used in computation: Basic 29,724 31,765 30,840 31,959 Diluted 30,302 32,478 31,468 32,799

eGain Corporation Other GAAP to Non-GAAP Supplemental Financial Information (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30, Growth Rates Constant Currency

Growth Rates [1] 2024 2023 Revenue: SaaS revenue $ 20,394 $ 22,708 (10%) (10%) Legacy revenue 45 99 (55%) (56%) GAAP subscription 20,439 22,807 (10%) (11%) GAAP professional services 2,023 1,828 11% 11% Total GAAP revenue $ 22,462 $ 24,635 (9%) (9%) SaaS and professional services revenue: SaaS revenue $ 20,394 $ 22,708 (10%) (10%) Professional Services 2,023 1,828 11% 11% Total SaaS and professional services revenue $ 22,417 $ 24,536 (9%) (9%) Cost of Revenue: GAAP subscription $ 4,871 $ 4,882 Non-GAAP subscription $ 4,871 $ 4,882 GAAP professional services $ 2,035 $ 1,804 Add back: Stock-based compensation (313 ) (256 ) Non-GAAP professional services $ 1,722 $ 1,548 GAAP total cost of revenue $ 6,906 $ 6,686 Add back: Stock-based compensation (313 ) (256 ) Non-GAAP total cost of revenue $ 6,593 $ 6,430 3% 3% Gross Profit: Non-GAAP subscription $ 15,568 $ 17,925 Non-GAAP professional services 301 280 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 15,869 $ 18,205 (13%) (13%) Operating expenses: GAAP research and development $ 6,679 $ 6,551 Add back: Stock-based compensation expense (329 ) (336 ) Non-GAAP research and development $ 6,350 $ 6,215 2% 2% GAAP sales and marketing $ 5,214 $ 6,516 Add back: Stock-based compensation expense (169 ) (1 ) Non-GAAP sales and marketing $ 5,045 $ 6,515 (23%) (23%) GAAP general and administrative $ 2,471 $ 2,524 Add back: Stock-based compensation expense (205 ) (370 ) Non-GAAP general and administrative $ 2,266 $ 2,154 5% 5% GAAP operating expenses $ 14,364 $ 15,591 Add back: Stock-based compensation expense (703 ) (707 ) Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 13,661 $ 14,884 (8%) (8%) [1] Constant currency growth rates presented are derived from converting the current period results for entities reporting in currencies other than U.S. Dollars into U.S. Dollars at the exchange rates in effect during the prior period presented rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during the current period.