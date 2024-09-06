TECNO MEGA MINI Gaming G1 Wins Global Product Technology Innovation Award 2024 at IFA 2024

BERLIN, Sept. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2024 IFA Berlin International Consumer Electronics Show, one of the largest exhibitions for consumer electronics worldwide, officially begins today in Berlin. At this event, the eagerly awaited Global Product Technical Innovation Award 2024 was revealed, with the TECNO MEGA MINI Gaming G1 receiving the esteemed Design and Technology Integration Innovation Gold Award. This accolade showcases the exceptional quality of the TECNO brand on an international level.

As a global innovative technology brand with operations in over 70 markets, TECNO has been committed to revolutionizing the digital experience in global emerging markets, relentlessly pushing for the perfect integration of contemporary, aesthetic design with the latest technologies. TECNO offers a wide range of AIoT products covering smart wearables, laptops, tablets and smart home products.

Guided by its brand essence of "Stop At Nothing", TECNO is committed to unlocking the best and newest technologies for forward-looking individuals, inspiring them to never stop pursuing their best selves and their best futures.

The "Global Product Technology Innovation Award" is a grand international selection of global consumer electronics brands. Launched globally every year, it is also one of the most professional and authoritative international exchange, display and cooperation platforms in IFA in the same year to conduct comprehensive review and evaluation of the global consumer electronics industry for the whole year.

TECNO MEGA MINI Gaming G1, the innovative "world's smallest" water-cooling PC with a discrete graphics card. It's not just a gaming PC; it's a complete gaming solution that combines powerful performance, advanced cooling, and exceptional connectivity in a compact form factor.

The World's Smallest Water-Cooling Gaming MINI PC with Discrete Graphics Card

The MEGA MINI Gaming G1 stands out as a revolutionary product that combines cutting-edge performance with an ultra-compact design. This innovative mini PC G1 features the Intel® Core i9-13900H processor, offering 14 cores and 20 threads, and turbo speeds of up to 5.4 GHz, redefining compact gaming performance. Equipped with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 GPU based on the Ada Lovelace architecture, it delivers stunning graphics and immersive gameplay. With NVIDIA DLSS 3 technology, experience enhanced performance through AI-driven frame generation, ensuring gamers enjoy the ultimate combination of quality and speed.

New Experiences at Desk Level

TECNO MEGA MINI Gaming G1measures just 255*150*150mm but provides a stunning advanced cooling system. Equipped with a massive 6888 mm² pure copper heat sink and dual fans, it effectively dissipates heat while maintaining a low noise level. With optimal thermal management, gamers can enjoy long hours of playing even during intense gaming sessions. Additionally, the G1 offers a smart performance mode selection enables users to effortlessly switch between Beast, Smart, and Eco modes, tailoring performance to their specific needs.

Connectivity is another area where the Gaming G1 excels. With 15 diverse ports, including a standard OCuLink interface for external GPU or disk array expansion, users can easily connect all their gaming peripherals and accessories. The Thunderbolt 4 support offers lightning-fast data transfer speeds and versatile multi-display capabilities, allowing for an enhanced gaming experience. Additionally, Wi-Fi 6E technology ensures rapid wireless connectivity, while Ethernet support provides stable, high-speed wired connections. As a small desk-level experiences, G1 offers a smaller but mighty 330W GaN adapter that gives user a long-lasting stability and powerful output for the dynamic performance. A small cube with a sleek and futuristic design and dazzling RGB lights inside, G1 makes your desk a futuristic space.

TECNO also unveiled a new collaboration edition of The TECNO MEGA MINI GAMING G1 with Geekom, a top-tier brand in the Mini PC industry, now available on Kickstarter (https://bit.ly/KSMEGA). This device is also on display at the IFA exhibition, where visitors can experience it at the TECNO booth.

