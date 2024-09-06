Jupiter Green Investment Trust Plc - Notice of Annual General Meeting

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 06

Jupiter Green Investment Trust PLC (the 'Company')

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300MFRCR13CT1L845

Notice of Annual General Meeting

The Board of the Company is pleased to announce that the Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held at 11.30am on Monday, 30 September 2024 at the offices of Jupiter Asset Management, The Zig Zag Building, 70 Victoria Street, London SW1E 6SQ.

The Notice of Annual General Meeting will shortly be posted to those registered shareholders who have elected to receive a hard copy and will also be available for download from the Company's section of Jupiter Asset Management's website www.jupiteram.com/JGC.

The Notice of Annual General Meeting will also be submitted to the FCA's National Storage Mechanism and will soon be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

For further information, please contact:

Annabel Dow

Fund Management Company Secretary

Jupiter Asset Management Limited

annabel.dow@jupiteram.com

020 3817 1172

6 September 2024