06.09.2024 12:00 Uhr
Jupiter Green Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 06

06 September 2024

The Company announces the following unaudited estimates as at Valuation 05 September 2024

Total Assets

Excluding current year income and expenses

£49.237million

Including current year income and expenses

£49.470million

Net asset value per Ordinary share (undiluted)

Excluding current year income and expenses

259.47p

Including current year income and expenses

260.70p

Net asset value per Ordinary share (diluted)

Excluding current year income and expenses

259.85p

Including current year income and expenses

260.97p

A monthly fact sheet and copies of the company's most recent interim and full annual reports and accounts are available for download from http://www.jupiteram.com/JGC and on request from the email address below.

Enquiries:

Nick Black
Director - Investment Trusts
Jupiter Asset Management Limited, Company Secretary
investmentcompanies@jupiteram.com
020 3817 1000


© 2024 PR Newswire
