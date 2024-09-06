Jupiter Green Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 06

06 September 2024

The Company announces the following unaudited estimates as at Valuation 05 September 2024

Total Assets Excluding current year income and expenses £49.237million Including current year income and expenses £49.470million Net asset value per Ordinary share (undiluted) Excluding current year income and expenses 259.47p Including current year income and expenses 260.70p Net asset value per Ordinary share (diluted) Excluding current year income and expenses 259.85p Including current year income and expenses 260.97p

