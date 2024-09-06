Anzeige
Freitag, 06.09.2024
Das nächste große Ding im Goldmarkt! Zwei massive Projekte mit unglaublichem Potential
06.09.2024 12:42 Uhr
Hisense Laser TV's lineup of 100-inch giant screens debut at IFA, winning "Gold Award for Large Screen Display Technology"

BERLIN, Sept. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- From September 6th to 10th, the International Funkausstellung Berlin (IFA) 2024 was held. As the "new business card" of the display technology industry, Hisense Laser TV showcased cutting-edge display products including the world's first 8K screen-vibrating TV, the rollable laser TV, and the home theater PX3-PRO, among others. Leveraging its differentiated laser display technology advantages such as ultra-thin giant screens, foldable screen frame, eye protection, and environmental friendliness, Hisense Laser TV was awarded the "Gold Award for Large Screen Display Technology" 2024.

Since launching its first laser TV in 2014, Hisense has achieved new breakthroughs in laser display technology every year, continuously meeting users' demands for TV sets upgrading and more premium experience. Take the world's first 8K screen-vibrating laser TV, it boasts an ultra-high-definition screen up to 8K, achieving precise control over 30 million pixels. It is equipped with a "world's largest vibrating screen" of 110 inches, with a sound-emitting area of up to 3.4 square meters and 100,000 sound-emitting units. This innovation leads laser display into a new era of 8K+ screen-vibrating technology, providing top-tier audio-visual equipment for consumers who enjoy high-quality large-screen viewing.

As an Xbox co-branded product, Hisense Laser Home Theater PX3-PRO adopts an industry-first foldable frame house-entry solution, even a 120-inch screen can easily enter the home, and turn a living space into a home theater in just 40 minutes. PX3-PRO is equipped with an adjustable 80-150-inch 4K resolution display and 50W Harmon-Kardon audio, offering game enthusiasts an immersive audio-visual experience on an oversized screen.

With its differentiated advantages such as foldable home-entry, seamless wall-mounting, eye protection, and immersive large-screen viewing, Hisense Laser TV offers global consumers new visions for the era of large-screen viewing, becoming the mainstream choice for living room displays. According to global research firm Omdia, in the first half of 2024, Hisense Laser TV accounted for a global shipment share of 58.4%, retaining its position as the world's leader.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hisense-laser-tvs-lineup-of-100-inch-giant-screens-debut-at-ifa-winning-gold-award-for-large-screen-display-technology-302240510.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
