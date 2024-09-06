SVM UK Emerging Fund Plc - Result of AGM

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 06

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SVM UK EMERGING FUND PLC

The Company announces that, at the Annual General Meeting held today, all 10 resolutions put to shareholders were duly passed including special resolutions 9 and 10.

The level of proxies received for each of these Resolutions is indicated below.

Resolution Votes for Votes Against Discretionary Votes Total Votes Cast (Excluding Votes Withheld) Votes Withheld 1 Receive the report and accounts for the year ended 31 March 2023 1,743,922 51 0 1,743,973 3.200 2 Approval of directors' remuneration policy 1,743,872 101 0 1,743.973 3,200 3 Approval of directors' remuneration report 1,743,872 101 0 1,743.973 3,200 4 Re-Appoint Mr P Dicks 1,697,872 49,301 0 1,747,173 - 5 Re-Appoint Mr I Gray 1,697,872 49,301 0 1,747,173 - 6 Re-Appoint Mr J Harris 1,697,872 49,301 0 1,747,173 - 7 Re-Appoint the Auditors 1,743,922 51 0 1,743,973 3,200 8 Directors' authority to allot shares 1,681,872 62,101 0 1,743,973 3,200 9 Authority to purchase own shares 1,747,122 51 0 1,747.173 - 10 Dis-apply pre-emption rights 1,655,943 90,230 0 1,746,173 1,000

The total number of voting rights in the Company on 6 September 2024 was 5,995,000

*A vote 'Withheld' is not a vote in law and therefore is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes 'For' and 'Against' a resolution

In accordance with the UK Listing Authority's Listing Rule 9.6.2, copies of the resolutions passed, other than resolutions concerning ordinary business, have been submitted to the FCA's National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

A presentation on the Company is available on the Investment Manager's website at www.svmonline.co.uk

Enquiries:

Diane Miller 0131 718 5618

SVM Asset Management Limited

6 September 2024