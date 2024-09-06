Anzeige
Freitag, 06.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
06.09.2024 12:48 Uhr
SVM UK Emerging Fund Plc - Result of AGM

SVM UK Emerging Fund Plc - Result of AGM

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 06

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SVM UK EMERGING FUND PLC

The Company announces that, at the Annual General Meeting held today, all 10 resolutions put to shareholders were duly passed including special resolutions 9 and 10.

The level of proxies received for each of these Resolutions is indicated below.

Resolution

Votes for

Votes Against

Discretionary Votes

Total Votes Cast (Excluding Votes Withheld)

Votes Withheld

1

Receive the report and accounts for the year ended 31 March 2023

1,743,922

51

0

1,743,973

3.200

2

Approval of directors' remuneration policy

1,743,872

101

0

1,743.973

3,200

3

Approval of directors' remuneration report

1,743,872

101

0

1,743.973

3,200

4

Re-Appoint Mr P Dicks

1,697,872

49,301

0

1,747,173

-

5

Re-Appoint Mr I Gray

1,697,872

49,301

0

1,747,173

-

6

Re-Appoint Mr J Harris

1,697,872

49,301

0

1,747,173

-

7

Re-Appoint the Auditors

1,743,922

51

0

1,743,973

3,200

8

Directors' authority to allot shares

1,681,872

62,101

0

1,743,973

3,200

9

Authority to purchase own shares

1,747,122

51

0

1,747.173

-

10

Dis-apply pre-emption rights

1,655,943

90,230

0

1,746,173

1,000

The total number of voting rights in the Company on 6 September 2024 was 5,995,000

*A vote 'Withheld' is not a vote in law and therefore is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes 'For' and 'Against' a resolution

In accordance with the UK Listing Authority's Listing Rule 9.6.2, copies of the resolutions passed, other than resolutions concerning ordinary business, have been submitted to the FCA's National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

A presentation on the Company is available on the Investment Manager's website at www.svmonline.co.uk

Enquiries:

Diane Miller 0131 718 5618

SVM Asset Management Limited

6 September 2024


