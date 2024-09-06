SVM UK Emerging Fund Plc - Result of AGM
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, September 06
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SVM UK EMERGING FUND PLC
The Company announces that, at the Annual General Meeting held today, all 10 resolutions put to shareholders were duly passed including special resolutions 9 and 10.
The level of proxies received for each of these Resolutions is indicated below.
Resolution
Votes for
Votes Against
Discretionary Votes
Total Votes Cast (Excluding Votes Withheld)
Votes Withheld
1
Receive the report and accounts for the year ended 31 March 2023
1,743,922
51
0
1,743,973
3.200
2
Approval of directors' remuneration policy
1,743,872
101
0
1,743.973
3,200
3
Approval of directors' remuneration report
1,743,872
101
0
1,743.973
3,200
4
Re-Appoint Mr P Dicks
1,697,872
49,301
0
1,747,173
-
5
Re-Appoint Mr I Gray
1,697,872
49,301
0
1,747,173
-
6
Re-Appoint Mr J Harris
1,697,872
49,301
0
1,747,173
-
7
Re-Appoint the Auditors
1,743,922
51
0
1,743,973
3,200
8
Directors' authority to allot shares
1,681,872
62,101
0
1,743,973
3,200
9
Authority to purchase own shares
1,747,122
51
0
1,747.173
-
10
Dis-apply pre-emption rights
1,655,943
90,230
0
1,746,173
1,000
The total number of voting rights in the Company on 6 September 2024 was 5,995,000
*A vote 'Withheld' is not a vote in law and therefore is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes 'For' and 'Against' a resolution
In accordance with the UK Listing Authority's Listing Rule 9.6.2, copies of the resolutions passed, other than resolutions concerning ordinary business, have been submitted to the FCA's National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
A presentation on the Company is available on the Investment Manager's website at www.svmonline.co.uk
Enquiries:
Diane Miller 0131 718 5618
SVM Asset Management Limited
6 September 2024