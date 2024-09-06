Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Monthly Fact Sheet
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, September 06
Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. (the "Company")
Legal Entity Identifier: 213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53
Date: 06 September 2024
Monthly Fact Sheet
The Company's fact sheet as at 31 August 2024 has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and on the Company's website: http://www.capitalgearingtrust.com/
Frostrow Capital LLP
Company Secretary
Tel: 0203 709 8734
© 2024 PR Newswire