Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Monthly Fact Sheet

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 06

Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. (the "Company")

Legal Entity Identifier: 213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53

Date: 06 September 2024

Monthly Fact Sheet

The Company's fact sheet as at 31 August 2024 has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and on the Company's website: http://www.capitalgearingtrust.com/

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

Tel: 0203 709 8734