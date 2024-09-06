Anzeige
Freitag, 06.09.2024
Das nächste große Ding im Goldmarkt! Zwei massive Projekte mit unglaublichem Potential
PR Newswire
06.09.2024 13:06 Uhr
92 Leser
Miton UK Microcap Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 06

Miton UK MicroCap Trust plc

6th September 2024

Miton UK Microcap Trust plc

It is announced that at the close of business on 5th September 2024, the unaudited Net Asset Value per share of Miton UK Microcap Trust plc is:

With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:

Including current period revenue to

5th September 2024 53.75p per ordinary share

Excluding current period revenue 53.570p per ordinary share

Legal Entity Identifier 21380048Q8UABVMAG916

6th September


