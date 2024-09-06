

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's retail sales increased more-than expected in July after falling in the previous month, the statistical office ISTAT reported Friday.



The sales value rose 0.5 percent on a monthly basis, reversing a 0.4 percent fall in June. Economists had expected a slight recovery of 0.1 percent. Retail sales of both food and non-food goods grew by 0.5 percent and 0.6 percent, respectively.



Data showed that the volume of retail sales also rebounded by 0.3 percent monthly after falling by 0.3 percent in June.



On an annual basis, retail sales value climbed 1.0 percent in July, in contrast to a 1.1 percent drop in the prior month.



