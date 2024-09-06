

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen strengthened against other major currencies in the European session on Friday.



The yen rose to a 1-month high of 157.92 against the euro, nearly a 4-week high of 187.26 against the pound and nearly a 3-week high of 169.01 against the Swiss franc, from early lows of 159.41, 189.09 and 170.00, respectively.



Against the U.S. and the New Zealand dollars, the yen advanced to nearly a 5-week high of 142.05 and more than a 2-week high of 88.39 from early lows of 143.80 and 89.29, respectively.



Against the Australia and the Canadian dollars, the yen jumped to more than 4-week highs of 95.59 and 105.24 from early lows of 96.73 and 106.27, respectively.



If the yen extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 154.00 against the euro, 180.00 against the pound, 167.00 against the franc, 139.00 against the greenback, 87.00 against the kiwi, 90.00 against the aussie and 103.00 against the loonie.



