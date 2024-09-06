Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 06.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Das nächste große Ding im Goldmarkt! Zwei massive Projekte mit unglaublichem Potential
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A40DEL | ISIN: SE0021626777 | Ticker-Symbol: V720
Tradegate
06.09.24
12:12 Uhr
11,270 Euro
+0,010
+0,09 %
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BETSSON AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BETSSON AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,22011,46014:41
11,32011,35014:39
GlobeNewswire
06.09.2024 14:10 Uhr
81 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Split and Change of ISIN for Betsson AB

Referring to the bulletin from Betsson AB's annual general meeting, held on May
7, 2024, the company will carry out a stock split in relations 2:1. The share
will be traded under new ISIN code with effect from September 9, 2024. The
order book will not change. 



Short name:                 BETS B      
Terms:                    Split: 2:1    
Current ISIN:                SE0021626777   
Last day of trading with current ISIN code: September 6, 2024
New ISIN code:                SE0022726485   
First day of trading with new ISIN code:   September 9, 2024



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com.
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
Drei potenzielle Vervielfacher aus Osteuropa

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport nehmen wir Sie mit auf eine Reise durch die dynamischen und oft unterbewerteten Aktienmärkte Osteuropas. Die Region erlebt ein beeindruckendes Wirtschaftswachstum, das weit über den Erwartungen vieler Analysten liegt. Während westliche Märkte gesättigt erscheinen, bieten osteuropäische Unternehmen einzigartige Investitionsmöglichkeiten zu attraktiven Bewertungen.

Profitieren Sie vom Wachstum Osteuropas!

In dieser Ausgabe stellen wir Ihnen drei Top-Aktien vor, die nicht nur durch solide Fundamentaldaten glänzen, sondern auch durch ein enormes Wachstumspotenzial in den kommenden Jahren. Erfahren Sie, warum diese Favoriten bereit sind, die Märkte zu erobern und wie Sie als Investor von dieser Entwicklung profitieren können.

Verpassen Sie nicht die Chance, Teil dieser aufstrebenden Wirtschaft zu sein. Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, bei welchen unentdeckten Perlen noch enormes Potenzial schlummert.

Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.