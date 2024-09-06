Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Split and Change of ISIN for Betsson AB

Referring to the bulletin from Betsson AB's annual general meeting, held on May 7, 2024, the company will carry out a stock split in relations 2:1. The share will be traded under new ISIN code with effect from September 9, 2024. The order book will not change. Short name: BETS B Terms: Split: 2:1 Current ISIN: SE0021626777 Last day of trading with current ISIN code: September 6, 2024 New ISIN code: SE0022726485 First day of trading with new ISIN code: September 9, 2024 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com.