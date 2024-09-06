Anzeige
Freitag, 06.09.2024
Das nächste große Ding im Goldmarkt! Zwei massive Projekte mit unglaublichem Potential
WKN: A40DEL | ISIN: SE0021626777 | Ticker-Symbol: V720
Tradegate
06.09.24
15:43 Uhr
11,300 Euro
+0,040
+0,36 %
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
06.09.2024 14:34 Uhr
144 Leser
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Split and Change of ISIN for Betsson AB

Referring to the bulletin from Betsson AB's annual general meeting, held on May
7, 2024, the company will carry out a stock split in relations 2:1. One of the
shares from the stock split will be a redemption share. The share will be
traded under new ISIN code with effect from September 9, 2024. The order book
will not change. 

Short name:                 BETS B      
Terms:                    Split: 2:1    
Current ISIN:                SE0021626777   
Last day of trading with current ISIN code: September 6, 2024
New ISIN code:                SE0022726485   
First day of trading with new ISIN code:   September 9, 2024

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com.
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
