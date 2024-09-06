West Red Lake Gold Mines Ltd.: West Red Lake Gold Announces AGM Results

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- West Red Lake Gold Mines Ltd. ("West Red Lake Gold" or "WRLG" or the "Company") (TSXV: WRLG) (OTCQX: WRLGF) is pleased to announce the results of its annual general meeting of shareholders held on September 5, 2024. The Company elected seven directors to its board, namely, Tom Meredith, Shane Williams, Anthony Makuch, Duncan Middlemiss, Hugh Agro, John Heslop, and Susan Neale.



The shareholders approved all other matters as proposed, including the appointment of MNP LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants as auditors of the Company and approval of the Company's stock option plan and the Company's restricted share unit, performance share unit and deferred share unit compensation plan.

ABOUT WEST RED LAKE GOLD MINES LTD.

West Red Lake Gold Mines Ltd. is a mineral exploration company that is publicly traded and focused on advancing and developing its flagship Madsen Gold Mine and the associated 47 km2 highly prospective land package in the Red Lake district of Ontario. The highly productive Red Lake Gold District of Northwest Ontario, Canada has yielded over 30 million ounces of gold from high-grade zones and hosts some of the world's richest gold deposits. WRLG also holds the wholly owned Rowan Property in Red Lake, with an expansive property position covering 31 km2 including three past producing gold mines - Rowan, Mount Jamie, and Red Summit.

ON BEHALF OF WEST RED LAKE GOLD MINES LTD.

"Shane Williams"

Shane Williams

President & Chief Executive Officer

