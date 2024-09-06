Anzeige
WKN: A3DXMA | ISIN: CA95556L1013 | Ticker-Symbol: UJ0
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
06.09.2024 13:42 Uhr
West Red Lake Gold Mines Ltd.: West Red Lake Gold Announces AGM Results

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- West Red Lake Gold Mines Ltd. ("West Red Lake Gold" or "WRLG" or the "Company") (TSXV: WRLG) (OTCQX: WRLGF) is pleased to announce the results of its annual general meeting of shareholders held on September 5, 2024. The Company elected seven directors to its board, namely, Tom Meredith, Shane Williams, Anthony Makuch, Duncan Middlemiss, Hugh Agro, John Heslop, and Susan Neale.

The shareholders approved all other matters as proposed, including the appointment of MNP LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants as auditors of the Company and approval of the Company's stock option plan and the Company's restricted share unit, performance share unit and deferred share unit compensation plan.

ABOUT WEST RED LAKE GOLD MINES LTD.

West Red Lake Gold Mines Ltd. is a mineral exploration company that is publicly traded and focused on advancing and developing its flagship Madsen Gold Mine and the associated 47 km2 highly prospective land package in the Red Lake district of Ontario. The highly productive Red Lake Gold District of Northwest Ontario, Canada has yielded over 30 million ounces of gold from high-grade zones and hosts some of the world's richest gold deposits. WRLG also holds the wholly owned Rowan Property in Red Lake, with an expansive property position covering 31 km2 including three past producing gold mines - Rowan, Mount Jamie, and Red Summit.

ON BEHALF OF WEST RED LAKE GOLD MINES LTD.

"Shane Williams"

Shane Williams
President & Chief Executive Officer

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Gwen Preston
VP Investor Relations
Tel: (604) 609-6132
Email: investors@westredlakegold.com
or visit the Company's website at https://www.westredlakegold.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute "forward-looking statements". When used in this document, the words "anticipated", "expect", "estimated", "forecast", "planned", and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements or information. These statements are based on current expectations of management, however, they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this news release. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements. West Red Lake Gold Mines Ltd. does not undertake any obligation to revise or update any forward- looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise after the date hereof, except as required by securities laws.


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
