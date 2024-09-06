Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 6, 2024) - TMX Group Limited today announced August 2024 trading statistics for its marketplaces - Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange (Alpha), including Alpha-X & Alpha DRK, and Montréal Exchange.

All TMX Equities Marketplaces *



August 2024 July 2024 August 2023 Volume 10,257,747,043 9,566,676,904 9,457,507,592 Value $247,439,236,410 $240,624,629,057 $208,446,063,789 Transactions 20,974,534 19,671,959 19,629,377







Daily Averages





Volume 488.5 million 434.8 million 429.9 million Value $11,782.8 million $10,937.5 million $9,474.8 million Transactions 998,787 894,180 892,244

Year-to-date Statistics



2024 2023 % Change Volume 85,259,602,767 83,129,141,491 +2.6 Value $1,963,832,777,990 $1,808,789,009,359 +8.6 Transactions 164,148,933 168,629,113 -2.7







Daily Averages





Volume 504.5 million 494.8 million +2.0 Value $11,620.3 million $10,766.6 million +7.9 Transactions 971,295 1,003,745 -3.2

Toronto Stock Exchange



August 2024 July 2024 August 2023 Volume 7,091,997,868 6,424,969,707 6,256,245,417 Value $231,578,695,742 $224,906,701,118 $193,651,810,614 Transactions 18,712,178 17,454,025 17,356,970 S&P/TSX Composite Index Close ^ 23,346.18 23,110.81 20,292.62







Daily Averages





Volume 337.7 million 292.0 million 284.4 million Value $11,027.6 million $10,223.0 million $8,802.4 million Transactions 891,056 793,365 788,953

Year-to-date Statistics



2024 2023 % Change Volume 56,366,261,631 55,930,165,695 +0.8 Value $1,835,064,058,086 $1,692,270,305,706 +8.4 Transactions 145,260,992 149,690,361 -3.0







Daily Averages





Volume 333.5 million 332.9 million +0.2 Value $10,858.4 million $10,073.0 million +7.8 Transactions 859,532 891,014 -3.5

TSX Venture Exchange *



August 2024 July 2024 August 2023 Volume 2,300,235,385 2,273,002,890 2,246,518,767 Value $953,882,244 $988,296,863 $992,870,232 Transactions 592,932 615,191 602,999 S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index Close ^ 567.91 582.58 586.60







Daily Averages





Volume 109.5 million 103.3 million 102.1 million Value $45.4 million $44.9 million $45.1 million Transactions 28,235 27,963 27,409

Year-to-date Statistics



2024 2023 % Change Volume 21,082,112,900 19,585,866,538 +7.6 Value $8,650,718,446 $9,447,528,688 -8.4 Transactions 5,202,382 5,457,304 -4.7







Daily Averages





Volume 124.7 million 116.6 million +7.0 Value $51.2 million $56.2 million -9.0 Transactions 30,783 32,484 -5.2

TSX Alpha Exchange



August 2024 July 2024 August 2023 Volume 852,074,330 853,714,702 954,743,408 Value $14,462,960,889 $14,262,694,262 $13,801,382,943 Transactions 1,623,878 1,559,854 1,669,408







Daily Averages





Volume 40.6 million 38.8 million 43.4 million Value $688.7 million $648.3 million $627.3 million Transactions 77,328 70,902 75,882

Year-to-date Statistics



2024 2023 % Change Volume 7,741,171,162 7,613,109,258 +1.7 Value $117,853,050,328 $107,071,174,965 +10.1 Transactions 13,443,475 13,481,448 -0.3







Daily Averages





Volume 45.8 million 45.3 million +1.1 Value $697.4 million $637.3 million +9.4 Transactions 79,547 80,247 -0.9

Alpha-X and Alpha DRK **



August 2024 July 2024 August 2023 Volume 13,439,460 14,989,605 N/A Value $443,697,535 $466,936,814

Transactions 45,546 42,889









Daily Averages





Volume 0.6 million 0.7 million N/A Value $21.1 million $21.2 million

Transactions 2,169 1,950



Year-to-date Statistics



2024 2023 % Change Volume 70,057,074 N/A N/A Value $2,264,951,130



Transactions 242,084











Daily Averages





Volume 0.4 million N/A N/A Value $13.4 million



Transactions 1,432





Montreal Exchange



August 2024 July 2024 August 2023 Derivatives Volume (Contracts) 18,298,695 14,198,861 14,770,038 Open Interest (Contracts) 20,325,528 18,277,536 15,538,528

Year-to-date Statistics



2024 2023 % Change Volume (Contracts) 124,964,650 112,839,644 +10.7 Open Interest (Contracts) 20,325,528 15,538,528 +30.8

*Includes NEX

**Trading on Alpha-X and Alpha DRK commenced on November 6, 2023.

The information contained in this media release is provided for informational purposes only and is not intended to provide investment, trading, financial or other advice. All figures are as of August 31, 2024. Because certain trades do not settle on the trade date, figures may be subject to change until all August trades are finalized. Comparative data has been updated to reflect known trade corrections.

^The S&P/TSX Indices are products of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC ("SPDJI") and TSX Inc. ("TSX"). Standard & Poor's® and S&P® are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC ("S&P"); Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC ("Dow Jones"); and TSX® is a registered trademark of TSX. SPDJI, Dow Jones, S&P and TSX do not sponsor, endorse, sell or promote any products based on the Indices and none of such parties make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in such product(s) nor do they have any liability for any errors, omissions or interruptions of the Indices or any data related thereto.

About TMX Group (TSX:X)

TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montréal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, TMX Trayport and TMX VettaFi, which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London, Singapore and Vienna. For more information about TMX Group, visit www.tmx.com. Follow TMX Group on X: @TMXGroup.

