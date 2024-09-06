Anzeige
Freitag, 06.09.2024
Das nächste große Ding im Goldmarkt! Zwei massive Projekte mit unglaublichem Potential
WKN: 120071 | ISIN: GB0031215220 | Ticker-Symbol: POH1
Xetra
06.09.24
15:54 Uhr
13,425 Euro
+0,145
+1,09 %
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
PR Newswire
06.09.2024 15:18 Uhr
Carnival PLC - Voting Rights and Capital

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 06

CARNIVAL PLC - VOTING RIGHTS AND CAPITAL

In accordance with the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on 31 August 2024 Carnival plc had 217,401,886 issued ordinary shares of US $1.66 each admitted to trading. Carnival plc holds 29,719,552 ordinary shares in Treasury.

Although Carnival plc has 187,682,334 issued and outstanding ordinary shares, the 24,901,144 ordinary shares held by Carnival Investments Limited and 17,975,128 ordinary shares held by Carnival Corporation do not carry the right to vote (in accordance with the Articles of Association of Carnival plc).

Therefore, the total number of voting rights in Carnival plc is 144,806,062. The above figure of 144,806,062 may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, Carnival plc under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

6 September 2024


© 2024 PR Newswire
