Workiva: Decarbonizing Flight: Delta's Approach to Scope 1 Emissions

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 6, 2024 / Workiva



In the second episode of the ESG Talk Climate Week series, Amelia DeLuca, Delta Air Lines' chief sustainability officer, speaks with Andie Wood about Delta Air Lines' strategies for reducing its direct carbon emissions and efforts to increase sustainable aviation fuel production within the airline industry.

Listen Now

Looking for more? Subscribe to the ESG Talk podcast on Apple, Spotify, and YouTube.



ESG Talk is brought to you by Workiva, the world's only unified platform for financial reporting, ESG, audit, and risk. Learn more at workiva.com.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Workiva on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Workiva

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/workiva

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Workiva

View the original press release on accesswire.com