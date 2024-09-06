Anzeige
Freitag, 06.09.2024

WKN: A0MQV8 | ISIN: US2473617023 | Ticker-Symbol: OYC
Tradegate
06.09.24
15:34 Uhr
38,500 Euro
+0,525
+1,38 %
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
DJ Transportation
S&P 500
ACCESSWIRE
06.09.2024 15:38 Uhr
Workiva: Decarbonizing Flight: Delta's Approach to Scope 1 Emissions

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 6, 2024 / Workiva

In the second episode of the ESG Talk Climate Week series, Amelia DeLuca, Delta Air Lines' chief sustainability officer, speaks with Andie Wood about Delta Air Lines' strategies for reducing its direct carbon emissions and efforts to increase sustainable aviation fuel production within the airline industry.

ESG Talk is brought to you by Workiva, the world's only unified platform for financial reporting, ESG, audit, and risk.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Workiva on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Workiva
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/workiva
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Workiva



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
