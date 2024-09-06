Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 6, 2024) - LAFLEUR MINERALS INC. (CSE: LFLR) (OTC Pink: WPNNF) ("LaFleur Minerals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce their engagement of Altitude Capital Consultants Inc. ("Altitude") working in conjunction with ECM Capital Advisors Inc. ("ECM"). Michael A. Wekerle is the Managing Partner of Altitude and Eugene C. McBurney is the Managing Partner of ECM to support the Company with market advisory services and an amplified digital marketing strategy. This strategic partnership aims to enhance LaFleur Minerals' market presence and investor outreach as the Company advances its exploration and drilling programs at its Swanson Gold Project ("Swanson" or the "Project") within the Abitibi Gold Belt in Québec.

Mr. McBurney, B.A., M.A., LL.B., LL.D., brings over 25 years of international investment banking experience, establishing him as a trusted advisor, especially in the global mining sector. McBurney has a notable history of leading landmark transactions in natural resources, demonstrating his capability to deliver strategic outcomes for his clients. Additionally, Gene has extensive investment banking experience throughout the Caribbean and Latin America, with a special emphasis on Colombia.

Mr. Wekerle has had a very successful career in capital markets. Early in his career he joined First Marathon and quickly rose up to become the head trader for the firm, where he was a key player in Roger's takeover of McLean Hunter in 1994. He then joined GMP (Griffiths McBurney and Partners) as Vice Chairman of trading, where he was involved with the 1997 initial public offering of Research in Motion (RIM). In 2012, he formed his own firm, Difference Capital where he invested in companies such as Thunderbird Films, Vision Critical, Appinions and HootSuite. Mr. Wekerle is well known for the 4 years he was an investor on the Canadian television show, Dragon's Den.

LaFleur Minerals will be compensating Altitude with a market advisory fee of $10,000 per month for 12 months, totaling $120,000. In addition, LaFleur Minerals will grant Altitude 2,500,000 share purchase options at an exercise price of $0.35 per share.

Paul Ténière, CEO of LaFleur Minerals commented, "We are excited to collaborate with Altitude and ECM as we continue to expand and explore our Swanson Gold Project and critical minerals properties in the Abitibi Gold Belt in Québec. Their expertise in market advisory and digital marketing will be invaluable as we work to maximize shareholder value and expand our Company's reach to a broader audience."

Michael Wekerle strongly believes in the opportunity of LaFleur Minerals' Swanson Gold Project in Québec, stating, "The Swanson Project represents a significant breakthrough for LaFleur Minerals. With its rich mineralization and strategic location in one of Québec's most promising mining regions, Swanson is set to become a cornerstone asset, driving not only the Company's growth but also contributing to the economic vitality of the area."

Gene McBurney of ECM Capital Advisors is a firm believer in the power of gold as an asset class, particularly in the turbulent times we face today. "As global economic uncertainties persist, gold offers a stable and resilient investment, making it an invaluable asset for Canadians. Canadian gold companies, with their rich mining heritage and world-class resources, are uniquely positioned to capitalize on this growing demand. This convergence of strong gold fundamentals and Canadian expertise presents a significant opportunity for both investors and the global quest for secure gold mining and exploration ventures."

Gene McBurney of ECM Capital and Michael Wekerle of Altitude share a deep-rooted history, having first collaborated at GMP Securities, where they made a significant impact on the Canadian financial landscape. Their paths diverged as they pursued individual successes, but their reunion marks a powerful return to their roots. Now, with decades of experience under their belts, McBurney and Wekerle have reunited, bringing their complementary skills and shared vision back to the forefront. This renewed partnership reflects their enduring commitment to shaping the future of the industry and supporting companies in navigating the complexities of today's global business landscape.

Beaver Creek Conference, Denver, Colorado, September 10-13,2024

LaFleur is also pleased to announce that Company representatives will be attending the 2024 Precious Metals Summit at the Beaver Creek Resort in Colorado between September 10-13, 2024. The Precious Metals Summit in Beaver Creek is the world's premier independent investment conference focused on explorers, developers, and emerging producers of gold, silver and platinum group metals. Groups wishing to connect at the conference are asked to connect with Paul Teniere, CEO at teniere@gmail.com to arrange meeting times.

https://www.precioussummit.com/event/2024-precious-metals-summit-beaver-creek/.

About the Swanson Gold Project

The Swanson Gold Project is an advanced exploration stage project that LaFleur Minerals is in the process of finalizing a mineral claims consolidation. This claims consolidation includes ground previously held by Monarch Mining (Swanson deposit) (purchased from Monarch in bankruptcy) and the Company has recently acquired claims previously owned by Abcourt Mines Inc. (Jolin and Bartec deposits) and several other promising gold showings and targets, now totalling nearly 15,000 ha. Swanson is situated in the world-renowned Abitibi Gold Belt and located approximately 42 km north-northeast of Val-d'Or, Québec. The Project is located in an area of numerous other gold and critical minerals discoveries and deposits and benefits from excellent infrastructure including year-round road access, hydroelectric power, rail access, and readily available labour, mining suppliers, and permitted gold mills.

The Project covers 27 km of favourable geology along strike with an average width of 7 km. There are 25 documented mineral showings on the Project which includes 22 showings with gold as the primary commodity. Two of the showings include the Swanson deposit which is currently undergoing an updated mineral resource estimation and Jolin deposit which includes a significant historical resource. Other mineral showings such as Ag, Cu, Zn, Pb and Mo are present on the Project and represent excellent pathfinder elements for gold. The existing mining infrastructure at Swanson are vestiges from the bulk sampling and underground development operations by Lac Minerals Ltd. (predecessor to Barrick) in 1987. There are no environmental liabilities pertaining to the Project.

Lafleur Minerals has currently mandated InnovExplo of Val-d'Or to provide a NI 43-101 technical report and updated mineral resource estimate for the Project that will include an additional 11,194 metres from 31 drill holes drilled at the Swanson deposit between 2021 and 2022. This report is in the final stages and expected to be completed in September.

Lafleur Minerals currently has approximately $1M in flow-thru funds available and is in the process of commencing an airborne high-resolution airborne magnetics and VLF-EM survey to be completed at 50m line spacing. Fieldwork this fall will also include an orientation soil geochemistry survey along with mapping and prospecting with a goal to drill several targets during the winter of 2024-2025.

Qualified Person Statement

All scientific and technical information in this news release has been prepared and approved by Louis Martin, P.Geo., Technical Advisor to the Company, and a "Qualified Person" for the purposes of NI 43-101.

About LaFleur Minerals Inc.

LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE:LFLR, OTC:WPNNF) is focused on the acquisition and development of district-scale gold and critical minerals projects in the Abitibi Gold Belt near Val-d'Or, Québec. Our mission is to advance mining projects with a laser focus on our resource-stage Swanson Gold Project, which has significant potential to deliver long-term value. The Swanson Gold Project is approximately 15,000 hectares in size and includes several prospects rich in gold and critical metals previously held by Monarch Mining, Abcourt Mines, and Globex Mining. LaFleur has recently consolidated a large land package along a major structural break that hosts the Swanson, Bartec, and Jolin gold deposits and several others. The Swanson Gold Project is easily accessible by road with a rail line running through the property allowing direct access to several nearby gold mills, further enhancing its development potential.

LaFleur is currently acquiring high-resolution airborne geophysics (mag VLF-EM) to help identify mineralized structures at Swanson and completing detailed soil surveys and prospecting/geological mapping for the purpose of drill hole targeting with the goal to commence diamond drilling on several targets within the next several months.

ON BEHALF OF LAFLEUR MINERALS INC.

LaFleur Minerals Inc.

1500-1055 West Georgia Street

Vancouver, BC V6E 4N7

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this new release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, without limitation, statements related to the completion of the Offering and the anticipated use of proceeds therefrom. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

