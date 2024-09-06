MIGO Opportunities Trust plc - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, September 06
MIGO OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC
NET ASSET VALUE
The estimated un-audited net asset value per share, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, for MIGO Opportunities Trust plc at the close of business on 5 September 2024 was 359.78p (ex-income) 361.00p (cum income).
For and on behalf of the Board
Frostrow Capital LLP
Company Secretary
06 September 2024
