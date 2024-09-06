Lexar Engages with Creators and Launches Innovative Products at IFA 2024

BERLIN, Sept. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lexar, the globally renowned storage brand, attended IFA 2024, where it hosted a product launch event and workshops showcasing its innovative new industry-leading catalog, including Portable SSDs, memory cards, DRAM, and other innovative products.

Marking IFA's centennial in 2024, the 'Creation' theme underscores storage's integral part in driving innovation. Under the 'Memory Creates Endless' theme, Lexar set up a 'Journey of Memory' booth area, displaying groundbreaking storage products tracing back to a century ago. This vividly showcased how the evolution of storage technology has influenced and empowered creators. Through this technological evolution, Lexar has remained at the forefront, consistently delivering products and services that exceed users' expectations.

Lexar's Rapid Global Expansion

On September 6th, Lexar held a booth launch event to formally unveil its global brand strategy, European market progress, and the latest products.

Founded in 1996, Lexar has sales channels worldwide and offers a comprehensive array of consumer storage and memory products. Europe is a core strategic market for Lexar, with the company investing heavily in brand promotion, multi-category product development, and localized sales channels to serve the diverse user needs across different European countries.

In 2023, despite the challenging market conditions, Lexar achieved counter-cyclical growth, with global operations expanding 59.06% YOY. Also, Lexar has seen rapid European business expansion, achieving 159% YOY growth in 2023 and covering more than 20 countries. Its diverse products, including memory cards, SSDs, PSSDs, and DRAM, are very popular and have secured high market share positions in key markets like Poland, France, the Netherlands, and Germany.

Continuing this momentum, the company maintained 100% YOY sales growth in Europe during the first half of 2024.

Industry-leading Innovative Products

Lexar exhibited a lineup of pioneering products, underscoring the brand's robust R&D and technological prowess.

Lexar Professional Go Portable SSD with Hub is a revolutionary 1-2TB portable SSD for seamless mobile video shooting. It offers unmatched freedom and portability, working alone or with a hub to add lights, mics, and power. The USB 3.2 Gen 2 SSD delivers blistering 1050MB/s read and 1000MB/s write speeds[1], enabling 4K 60fps ProRes video capture directly on iPhone 15 Pro/Max and beyond. Last month, Lexar's Kickstarter campaign for this product reached $100,000 within 2 hours.

Lexar memory cards include the CFexpress 4.0, ARMOR series, and SD 8.0.

Lexar presents four new memory cards leveraging the next-gen PCIe 4.0 performance. The lineup includes the TYPE-B DIAMOND, GOLD, SILVER, and the TYPE-A GOLD card, all enabling seamless 8K RAW video shooting. In particular, the Lexar Professional DIAMOND CFexpress 4.0 Type B Card won the 'TIPA WORLD AWARD 2024' and boasts industry-leading speeds of up to 3700MB/s read and 3400MB/s write[1].

The Lexar ARMOR series include GOLD SD UHS-II and SILVER PRO SD UHS-II cards, the world's first memory cards made of 316 stainless steel. They offer IP68 waterproofing, dustproofing, and bend-resistance-ideal for outdoor filming. For the SD8.0 card, Lexar Professional GOLD PRO SDXC Express Card delivers up to 1700MB/s[1] read speeds-over 5x faster than SD4.0 cards.

The Lexar Professional Workflow series, both 2024 Red Dot winners, herald a new era of streamlined workflows. These all-in-one solutions, with wide compatibilities and multi-module bays for different uses, empower users to boost efficiency, creativity, and productivity.

Lexar ARES RGB 2nd Gen DDR5 Desktop Memory is an exclusive series featuring premium SK hynix DRAM chips and blazing-fast speeds of up to 8000MT/s[1]. The upgraded exterior design blends classic and fashionable elements.

Lexar has also introduced the new 'pexar' brand and its product-the pexar digital picture frame. Featured an excellent 2K and anti-glare display, it is a smart WiFi frame that serves as a shared photo album for the whole family, making it a perfect gift for loved ones.

Connecting with Creators

Lexar has established a strong presence in the imaging industry for years, built a global community with ambassadors and elite photographers, and continually expanded storage solutions to empower creators.

This year at IFA, in addition to the meticulously designed 'Journey of Memory' exhibition area that attracted many visitors, Lexar also participated in the content creator hub event organized by IFA to celebrate its 100th anniversary. Lexar showcased products and interacted with the IFA-invited influencers.

Lexar hosted several workshops with four top influencers, who are famous and shared their creative insights and tips. Furthermore, Lexar offered a well-received live activity where visitors could personalize their own USB drives.

* Speeds based on internal testing. Actual performance may vary.

