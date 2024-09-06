Anzeige
Freitag, 06.09.2024
Das nächste große Ding im Goldmarkt! Zwei massive Projekte mit unglaublichem Potential
06.09.2024 18:36 Uhr
BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 06


BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust plc ('the Company')
LEI - 549300WWOCXSC241W468

Transaction in own shares: purchase of own shares to be held in treasury

The Company announces that it has today purchased 6,707 of its Ordinary Shares at an average price of 193.55 pence per share to be held in treasury.

Following settlement of this purchase on 10 September 2024 the issued share capital of the Company will be 74,100,531 Ordinary Shares, excluding 26,260,774 shares which are held in treasury. Shares held in treasury do not carry any voting rights; 26.17% of the Company's total issued share capital (100,361,305 Ordinary Shares, including treasury shares) will be held in treasury following settlement.

For reporting purposes under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules the market should exclude any shares held in treasury and should use the figure of 74,100,531 following settlement when determining if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company.

All enquiries:


Graham Venables

Company Secretary
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Tel: 0203 649 3432

06 September 2024


