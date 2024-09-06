Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 06.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Das nächste große Ding im Goldmarkt! Zwei massive Projekte mit unglaublichem Potential
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
06.09.2024 19:00 Uhr
113 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

UGREEN Shines at IFA Berlin 2024 with Innovative and Classic Products

BERLIN, Sept. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- UGREEN, a leading innovator in consumer electronics, has once again made its mark at the International Funkausstellung (IFA) 2024. As the world's largest consumer electronics and home appliances trade show, IFA is the perfect platform for UGREEN to showcase its latest and greatest products. This year, with the theme "UGREEN IFA: Activate You," the company will highlight not only its new products but also some of the classic and popular devices that continue to impress.


The UGREEN Nexode Power Bank 20000mAh 145W, a standout member of UGREEN's Nexode Power Bank family, is a must-see during the event. This revolutionary device features a 2-in-1 power-column design, merging the convenience of a power bank with the versatility of a desktop charging station. It offers magnetic wireless charging for phones and wired charging for laptops and other devices. Capable of charging up to four devices simultaneously through its two USB-C ports, one USB-A port, and wireless charging pad, it ensures continuous power availability. With a 100W fast charging capability and a 15W fast wireless magnetic charging pad, it delivers rapid power boosts. The HD TFT smart display provides real-time information on battery capacity, power, voltage, and current. Equipped with automotive-grade lithium-ion power cells and the ThermalGuard System, it guarantees efficient, safe, and long-lasting performance.

UGREEN has also garnered attention with its NASync Series, a lineup of network attached storage devices designed for personal, home, or business users to access data seamlessly from smartphones, laptops, tablets, and TVs, anywhere with network access. Equipped with up to Intel Core i5 Processors and dual 10GbE network ports, the NASync devices unleash unparalleled processing performance and blazing-fast data transfer speed. Moreover, UGREEN's self-developed operating system offers a simplified user experience with an all-in-one app and user-friendly interface. A new addition to the series, the UGREEN NASync AI NAS will make a conceptual debut at the event.

The UGREEN Uno Series Charger and Power Banks, with the slogan "Activate Your Curiosity," are highly anticipated by iPhone users. The Uno series is specifically designed to enhance the digital lifestyle of iPhone users. These products feature an engaging robot aesthetic that not only stands out for its unique design and TFT smart display with status emojis but also offers rapid charging capabilities, offering a wide range of fast and fun accessories such as chargers, power banks, hubs, wireless chargers, and cables. The latest Ugreen's Uno series will be rolling out in the US market around mid-September.

UGREEN is also proud to introduce the Revodok Thunderbolt 5 Docking Station, one of the first in the industry to adopt Thunderbolt 5 technology from Intel. This Thunderbolt docking station is the ultimate productivity and user experience enhancer. Equipped with three Thunderbolt 5 downstream ports offering bandwidth of 80 Gbps and the option for Bandwidth Boost, which provides up to 120 Gbps, the Thunderbolt 5 docking station offers lightning-fast data transfer rates and unparalleled video output capabilities, making it a must-have for any tech-savvy individual.

For more details, please visit UGREEN's booth at Hall 3.2-108 during IFA Berlin 2024, or visit https://eu.ugreen.com/.

© Intel Corporation. Intel, the Intel logo, and other Intel marks are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries. Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2492501/Ugreen_IFA_KV.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ugreen-shines-at-ifa-berlin-2024-with-innovative-and-classic-products-302240831.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Besser als NVIDIA! 3 KI- Favoriten mit riesigem Potenzial

Erleben Sie die KI-Revolution und sichern Sie sich gigantische Gewinne!

Nutzen Sie die einmalige Gelegenheit, die Ihnen die Künstliche Intelligenz bietet! Unser exklusiver Aktienreport enthüllt drei unglaublich aussichtsreiche KI-Aktien, die von der bahnbrechenden Entwicklung in diesem Sektor massiv profitieren können.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Weil eine Investition in KI-Unternehmen nicht nur Stabilität bringt, sondern auch das Potenzial hat, Ihr Depot explosionsartig wachsen zu lassen. Die letzten Jahre haben bewiesen: Wer auf KI setzt, kann außergewöhnliche Gewinne einfahren. Jetzt, nach einer kurzen Konsolidierungsphase, öffnen sich wieder sensationelle Einstiegsmöglichkeiten.

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die besten Investments im KI-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.