LogoTags to Showcase Custom Challenge Coins and Other Promotional Products at EMS World Expo in Las Vegas

Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc.'s Promotional Products Division Proudly Continues to Provide Merchandise to First Responders at Key Events

MOUNT VERNON, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 6, 2024 / LogoTags www.logotags.com, the promotional products division of Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc. (Ball Chain), is pleased to announce that it will exhibit at EMS World Expo at Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada from September 9th- 13th, 2024. Over the last 35 years the EMS World Expo has developed into the leading educational events for emergency medical service providers worldwide.

This year there are expected to be over 6,000 attendees gathering in Las Vegas for the EMS World Expo. Dawn Milanese, LogoTags Division Manager, and Fire Chief Dave Goldsmith (Ret.), Independent Sales Representative, will exhibit LogoTags challenge coins at Convention Booth #2649 throughout the EMS World Expo. Attendees are encouraged to stop by the booth and learn about LogoTags' wide range of custom challenge coins and other promotional merchandise.

LogoTags provides a wealth of custom promotional products, including custom challenge coins, military dog tags, bottle openers, race medals, metal tags, lapel pins, key chains, silicone bracelets, and scores of other custom products. Custom challenge coins and custom military challenge coins, which typically bear an organization's insignia or distinct logo, were originally displayed as proof of membership. LogoTags supplies custom challenge coins made of the highest quality brass with no set up charges. It also offers unlimited art changes and digital proofs free of charge, distinguishing itself from competitors.

"Many of our returning customers are firefighters and rescue service professionals. We look forward to attending the convention and thanking them in person for their service. We are grateful that they continue to choose LogoTags for their challenge coins, custom medals, and other promotional product needs," states Dawn Milanese, LogoTags Division Manager.

"I look forward to attending the EMS World Expo as a part of the LogoTags team. I am thrilled to represent a 4th generation family-owned and operated company. The quality of our challenge coins and the personal service of our sales representatives is what makes us stand out from other manufacturers," explains Chief Goldsmith.

LogoTags provides many services on-site and has exclusive arrangements with suppliers and manufacturers around the world. In addition, the LogoTags customer service team prides itself on ensuring that each customer is treated with the greatest care and respect. For more information about custom challenge coins and other promotional products, visit LogoTags at www.LogoTags.com.

More about Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc. and LogoTags, a division of Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc.:

Bill Taubner, the current company President, honors his great-grandfather and grandfather who started Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc. (Ball Chain) in a small garage behind their home in the Bronx, NY. The company has been family-owned and operated since 1938. Ball Chain is now the world's largest manufacturer of ball chains, seen on military dog tags, ceiling fans, handbags, and light pulls, among many other goods. The company manufactures more than 4 million feet of product per week at its Mount Vernon, New York, factory (all ball chains are made in the USA). LogoTags, Ball Chain's promotional products division, provides custom dog tags, military challenge coins, bottle openers, lapel pins, charms and metal tags to name just a few items. LogoTags fabricates custom promotional products at its Mount Vernon, New York, manufacturing facility and works with longtime production partners overseas to bring customers the finest items from across the globe.

