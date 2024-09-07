Anzeige
PR Newswire
07.09.2024 08:30 Uhr
Changhong's Innovative Technologies Take Center Stage at IFA 2024, Marking New Milestones in Global Growth

BERLIN, Sept. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At IFA 2024, which opened on September 6, Changhong, a leading force in China's home appliance industry, introduced its entire suite of AI-driven appliances. The presentation not only showcased Changhong's recent achievements in AI technology but also marked a significant step toward expanding its influence in global markets.

Leading the charge in global innovation

AI

On the event's first day, Changhong unveiled its first Canghai Intelligent Agent AI TV, and the industry-leading Changhong AI Large Model specifically engineered for white goods.

The new AI TV can engage in voice conversations with users, think independently, and adapt through continuous learning. Utilizing its advanced technologies and complex multi-channel algorithms, Changhong has significantly improved the precision of voice recognition and activation.

The Changhong AI Large Model can be seamlessly embedded into household devices like refrigerators, washing machines, dryers, and air conditioners, enhancing accuracy and efficiency. For instance, it tailors refrigerator cooling to specific foods, adjusts washing machine and dryer settings by fabric types, and optimizes air conditioner settings for energy use and comfort. Through these integrations, Changhong elevates everyday interactions with home appliances.

Demonstrating brand strength with multiple awards

Global_Awards

During the recent exhibition, the spotlight was on the Global Product Technology Innovation Awards where the Changhong CHiQ Xingbo Series clinched the Extraordinary Audio-Visual Experiences Gold Award. The recognition was for its superior technical performance, illustrating Changhong's expertise in enhancing consumer experiences. Additionally, Changhong's premium brand, CHiQ, was honored with the Smart Home Appliance Brand Award.

The event also saw CHiQ receiving the Organizational Greenhouse Gas Verification Statement from TÜV SÜD, along with the Product Carbon Footprint Verification Statement for CHiQ's refrigerators and washing machines. These accolades highlight Changhong's commitment to eco-friendly practices, pioneering sustainable household applications, and a robust green industrial chain.

Exemplifying international vision through sports marketing

Ski_Signing

During the event, CHiQ marked a significant moment in sports marketing with a signing ceremony for skiing projects. The brand announced its continued partnership with the FIS World Cup Events and the German Ski Association. Adding to the excitement, two-time Olympic skiing champion Andreas Wellinger was named the brand's new ambassador, opening a new chapter in CHiQ's marketing efforts.

James Wu, General Manager of Changhong International Brand Business Center, highlighted that renewing these projects is crucial for global expansion. The brand aims to strengthen its presence in Europe and key markets, leveraging collaborations to enhance CHiQ's appeal and promote skiing worldwide.

Accelerating performance milestones to strengthen global footprint

Amid global market challenges, Changhong has shown resilience by integrating AI with consumer aspirations, offering innovative, advanced, and functional products. From January to July 2024, Changhong's overseas home appliance revenue surged over 23% year-on-year, achieving performance milestones in TV, refrigerators, washing machines, and air conditioning lines.

In recent years, Changhong has accelerated its global expansion, focusing on delivering superior products and services. Committed to innovation, sustainability, and inclusiveness, the company plans to intensify R&D investments to realize an intelligent lifestyle for every household.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/changhongs-innovative-technologies-take-center-stage-at-ifa-2024-marking-new-milestones-in-global-growth-302241138.html

