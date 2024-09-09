

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Overall bank lending in Japan was up 3.0 percent on year in August, the Bank of Japan said on Monday - coming in at 624.243 trillion yen,



That was in line with expectations and down from the 3.2 percent increase in July.



Excluding trusts, lending rose an annual 3.4 percent to 546.734 trillion yen, while lending from trusts added 0.7 percent to 77.508 trillion yen.



Lending from foreign banks surged an annual 24.7 percent to 4.891 trillion yen.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News