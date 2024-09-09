

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Consumer prices in China were up 0.6 percent on year in August, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Monday.



That was up from 0.5 percent in July, although shy of forecasts for 0.7 percent.



On a monthly basis, inflation rose 0.4 percent - again shy of expectations for 0.5 percent, which would have been unchanged.



The bureau also said that producer prices dropped 1.8 percent on year versus expectations for a decline of 1.4 percent following the 0.8 percent drop a month earlier.



