Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 09.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Von Null auf 200 Millionen Dollar: Der unaufhaltsame Aufstieg von West Red Lake Gold
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0YEQ6 | ISIN: KYG781631059 | Ticker-Symbol: YXS
Stuttgart
06.09.24
08:04 Uhr
0,485 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
SANY HEAVY EQUIPMENT INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SANY HEAVY EQUIPMENT INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,4890,51608.09.
0,4850,51506.09.
PR Newswire
09.09.2024 04:30 Uhr
107 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SANY Group: SANY Heavy Industry Reports Strong Half-Year Results

(Steady international business growth brought overseas revenue accounting for 62.23% of its core business revenue)

SHANGHAI, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SANY Heavy Industry (SANY) announced its 2024 half-year financial report on August 30. The company reported 38.74 billion yuan (5.45 billion USD) in operating revenue for H1 2024, down 1.95% year-on-year, while the net profit attributable to shareholders of listed companies increased by 4.80% to 3.57 billion yuan (503 million USD).


Despite the challenging global market, the company, insisting on the principle of "high-quality development", achieved a surge in net cash flow from operating by 2,204.61% to 8.44 billion yuan (1.19 billion USD).

Rapid international growth

In the first half part of 2024, SANY further drove globalization by expanding the global R&D and manufacturing layout, enhancing the aftermarket construction, and building sustainable capabilities for global operations.

In the H1 of this year, SANY saw sustainable growth in its international revenue. The company recorded an international sales revenue for the main business of 23.54 billion yuan (3.31 billion USD), marking a year-on-year growth of 4.79% and accounting for 62.23% of its main business revenue.

Among these, the African region boasted a notable year-on-year increase of 66.71% to 2.31 billion yuan (325 million USD), while the Asia and Australia region contributed 9.17 billion yuan (1.29 billion USD), rising 2.55%. The European region generated 8.27 billion yuan, a stable growth of 1.08%, and the Americas market brought in 3.79 billion yuan, down by 4.19%.

Leading the decarbonization transition

In 2024, SANY has escalated its R&D efforts in new energy products. As of now, more than 80 new energy products have been listed this year with multiple ones achieving breakthroughs in the market. For instance, the SW956E electric wheel loader gained an order of 200 units from Indonesia with its advanced energy-saving technology, including self-developed VCU and Intelligent variable frequency air conditioner.

In terms of technology R&D, SANY has obtained about 30 granted patents related to low-carbon technologies, including the industrial first P2-MT hybrid power technology that reduces power interruptions during gear shifting in heavy-duty vehicles and achieves considerable fuel savings through rational calibration of the software, filling the technology gap for hybrid products.

Significant R&D and innovation results

Guided by the strategy of "Globalization, Digitalization, Decarbonization", SANY significantly invested in R&D. In the first half year of 2024, the company allocated 2.61 billion yuan (367 million USD) in R&D. SANY owned 6,320 R&D personnel, 39% of whom hold postgraduate degrees or higher.

Regarding intellectual property, SANY applied for 575 patents, with 357 being invention patents and 351 granted.

Additionally, SANY has released a number of innovative products in the H1 2024, including the SY2000 mining excavator, the third generation RC medium excavator, the 33-meter pump truck, and the STC2000C8-8 truck crane.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1518641/logo_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sany-heavy-industry-reports-strong-half-year-results-302241437.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Drei potenzielle Vervielfacher aus Osteuropa

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport nehmen wir Sie mit auf eine Reise durch die dynamischen und oft unterbewerteten Aktienmärkte Osteuropas. Die Region erlebt ein beeindruckendes Wirtschaftswachstum, das weit über den Erwartungen vieler Analysten liegt. Während westliche Märkte gesättigt erscheinen, bieten osteuropäische Unternehmen einzigartige Investitionsmöglichkeiten zu attraktiven Bewertungen.

Profitieren Sie vom Wachstum Osteuropas!

In dieser Ausgabe stellen wir Ihnen drei Top-Aktien vor, die nicht nur durch solide Fundamentaldaten glänzen, sondern auch durch ein enormes Wachstumspotenzial in den kommenden Jahren. Erfahren Sie, warum diese Favoriten bereit sind, die Märkte zu erobern und wie Sie als Investor von dieser Entwicklung profitieren können.

Verpassen Sie nicht die Chance, Teil dieser aufstrebenden Wirtschaft zu sein. Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, bei welchen unentdeckten Perlen noch enormes Potenzial schlummert.

Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.