The Conference Department of the Organizing Committee of the 24th CIFIT: The 24th China International Fair for Investment & Trade opened in Xiamen, Fujian Province

XIAMEN, China, Sept. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On September 8, the 24th China International Fair for Investment & Trade ("CIFIT"), sponsored by the Ministry of Commerce and co-organized by the Fujian Provincial People's Government, the Xiamen Municipal People's Government, and the Investment Promotion Agency of the Ministry of Commerce, opened in Xiamen, Fujian Province, participated in by 119 countries and regions and 18 international organizations, of which about 80% are in the joint pursuit of the Belt and Road Initiative.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

Themed "Investment Linking the World," this year's CIFIT has a total exhibition area of 120,000 square meters. New highlights are the "Invest in China" area and the "China's Outward Investment and Cooperation" area, showcasing the achievements of foreign investment in China and vice versa.

It is worth noting that the event has set up a 47,000 square meters Industrial Innovation and Development Pavilion, focusing on fields such as BRICS cooperation, supply chain innovation, new quality productive forces, and green and low-carbon. Its five areas (i.e., BRICS Exhibition on New Industrial Revolution, Digital Economy, China Supply Chain Innovation, New Energy and Green Innovation, and the 2024 China (Xiamen) International Technology Expo for Public Security and Legal Services) are geared up to demonstrate regional investment and cooperation achievements, new technologies and products in industrial innovation and development, as well as trends in strategic emerging industries and future-oriented industries.

This year marks the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and Hungary, and Hungary is the guest of honor at this CIFIT.

As the barometer and weather vane of China's inbound and outbound investment, CIFIT, founded in 1997, has been successfully held for 23 sessions. More than 30,000 projects have been signed, a great number of signature foreign-funded projects have been implemented in China, and numerous Chinese enterprises have reached the global market.

Source: The Conference Department of the Organizing Committee of the 24th CIFIT