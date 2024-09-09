

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Investor confidence data from the euro area is the top economic news due on Monday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.



At 2.00 am ET, foreign trade data is due from Romania.



At 4.30 am ET, Eurozone Sentix investor confidence survey data is due for September. The investor sentiment index fell to a seven-month low of -13.9 in August from -7.3 in July.



At 6.00 am ET, industrial production data is due from Ireland. In the meantime, consumer prices figures are due from Latvia.



