GlobeNewswire
09.09.2024 08:10 Uhr
39 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 37/2024

Tallinn, Estonia, 2024-09-09 08:00 CEST --
PERIOD       COMPANY TICKER         EVENT        MARKET 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  23.07.2024 - Rigas kugu buvetava RKB1R    Audited annual    RIG   
    30.09.2024                  report           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  28.08.2024 - Eesti Vabariik ETGB033026A   Public offering   TLN   
    09.09.2024                                
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  01.09.2024 - Lietuvos Respublikos      Government      VLN   
    30.11.2024  Vyriausybe           securities auction     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  02.09.2024 - DelfinGroup DGR1RBOND1     Public offering   TLN RIG 
    16.09.2024                            VLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  02.09.2024 - Modera MODE110027FA       Public offering   TLN   
    09.09.2024                                
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  09.09.2024 - Enefit Green EGR1T       Sales figures    TLN   
    15.09.2024                                
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    09.09.2024 Valsts Kase / Treasury of    Government      RIG   
          Latvia LVGA035028A       securities auction     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  09.09.2024 - BluOr Bank BORABOND2      Public offering   TLN RIG 
    27.09.2024                            VLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    09.09.2024 Latvenergo           Investors event   RIG   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    09.09.2024 MADARA Cosmetics MDARA     Investors event   RIG   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    10.09.2024 Mainor Ülemiste MAYB085027FA  Coupon payment date TLN   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    10.09.2024 Vilkyškiu pienine VLP1L     Sales figures    VLN   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    10.09.2024 BluOr Bank           Investors event   RIG   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    11.09.2024 Ignitis grupe IGN1L       Extraordinary    VLN   
                          General Meeting       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    11.09.2024 Coop Pank CPA          Sales figures    TLN   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    11.09.2024 Summus Capital SUMC095027FA   Coupon payment date RIG   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    11.09.2024 Ignitis grupe IGN1L       Extraordinary    VLN   
                          General Meeting       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    13.09.2024 Bigbank BIGB          Sales figures    TLN   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    13.09.2024 Novaturas NTU1L         Sales figures    VLN   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    13.09.2024 Arco Vara ARC1T         Dividend payment   TLN   
                          date            
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    13.09.2024 LITGRID LGD1L          Extraordinary    VLN   
                          General Meeting       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    15.09.2024 Bigbank BIGB070034A       Coupon payment date TLN   



For more information please visit full investor calendar:
https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar 



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+370 525 31459 (Vilnius)
+371 672 12431 (Riga)
+372 640 8800 (Tallinn)
https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
