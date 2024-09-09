Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 37/2024

Tallinn, Estonia, 2024-09-09 08:00 CEST -- PERIOD COMPANY TICKER EVENT MARKET -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23.07.2024 - Rigas kugu buvetava RKB1R Audited annual RIG 30.09.2024 report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.08.2024 - Eesti Vabariik ETGB033026A Public offering TLN 09.09.2024 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.09.2024 - Lietuvos Respublikos Government VLN 30.11.2024 Vyriausybe securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 02.09.2024 - DelfinGroup DGR1RBOND1 Public offering TLN RIG 16.09.2024 VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 02.09.2024 - Modera MODE110027FA Public offering TLN 09.09.2024 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 09.09.2024 - Enefit Green EGR1T Sales figures TLN 15.09.2024 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 09.09.2024 Valsts Kase / Treasury of Government RIG Latvia LVGA035028A securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 09.09.2024 - BluOr Bank BORABOND2 Public offering TLN RIG 27.09.2024 VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 09.09.2024 Latvenergo Investors event RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 09.09.2024 MADARA Cosmetics MDARA Investors event RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10.09.2024 Mainor Ülemiste MAYB085027FA Coupon payment date TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10.09.2024 Vilkyškiu pienine VLP1L Sales figures VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10.09.2024 BluOr Bank Investors event RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 11.09.2024 Ignitis grupe IGN1L Extraordinary VLN General Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 11.09.2024 Coop Pank CPA Sales figures TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 11.09.2024 Summus Capital SUMC095027FA Coupon payment date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 11.09.2024 Ignitis grupe IGN1L Extraordinary VLN General Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 13.09.2024 Bigbank BIGB Sales figures TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 13.09.2024 Novaturas NTU1L Sales figures VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 13.09.2024 Arco Vara ARC1T Dividend payment TLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 13.09.2024 LITGRID LGD1L Extraordinary VLN General Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15.09.2024 Bigbank BIGB070034A Coupon payment date TLN For more information please visit full investor calendar: https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.